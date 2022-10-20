Missing 15-year-old found after police issue plea for help

Family and police had concerns for the wellbeing of missing 15-year-old Olivia. She was found later on Thursday.

A 15-year-old girl reported missing by her family has been found after police issued a plea for help.

Police issued a statement on Thursday morning asking for the community’s help to find the teen, named only as Olivia.

She lived in West Melton, in the Selwyn district, and was last seen by family on Saturday morning, wearing grey tracksuit pants and a pink hoodie.

Police said Olivia could have been in Akaroa or elsewhere in Canterbury with a 23-year-old man.

“Family and police are concerned for her wellbeing,” they said.

In another statement issued just after 2pm, police said Olivia had been found.

“Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.”