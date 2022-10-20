Police concerned for missing 15-year-old who could be travelling with adult man

Family and police are concerned for the wellbeing of missing 15-year-old Olivia.

A 15-year-old girl reported missing by her family could be travelling with a 23-year-old man, police say.

Police issued a statement on Thursday asking for the community’s help to find the teen, named only as Olivia.

She lived in West Melton, in the Selwyn district, and was last seen by family on Saturday morning, wearing grey tracksuit pants and a pink hoodie.

Police said information suggested Olivia could be in the Akaroa area, but it was possible she could be elsewhere in Canterbury.

NZ Police Police have announced a new Facebook tool to be used during searches for missing children. (First published November 2017)

She could be travelling with a 23-year-old man, they said.

“Family and police are concerned for her wellbeing.

“If you've seen Olivia, or have information about where she could be, please get in touch by calling 105 and quoting file 221019/6816.”

Information could also be shared with police online through Update My Report.