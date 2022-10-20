The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, October 20

Air New Zealand is celebrating WorldPride 2023 with two special flights to Sydney.

Drag queens hit the skies

Air New Zealand won’t be the only place to experience some “mother-tucking” flying fabulously next year.

Hot on the high heels of our national carrier, two more airlines have announced flights to the world’s biggest LGBTQI+ celebration, WorldPride in Sydney, Australia.

Qantas and Virgin Australia have also joined the Pride party with special services to what is being billed as the biggest event to hit Sydney since the 2000 Olympics. Organisers are expecting 500,000 participants over 17 days.

Qantas’ WorldPride Flight will take place from Los Angeles to Sydney on February 22 with entertainment from comedian Joel Creasey and drag stars. Passengers will receive a limited edition ‘Rainbow Roo’ Qantas pyjamas and a special menu created by Australian chef and Qantas Director of Food, Beverage and Service, Neil Perry.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF The new swamp forest imitates the heat, humidity and sounds of a tropical swamp forest - home to crocodiles and fish.

Crocodiles come to Auckland Zoo

A wall of heat greets those entering Auckland Zoo’s newest exhibit, a steamy 28C to imitate the experience of wandering through a swamp forest – teeming with fish and crocodiles.

The last puzzle piece in the zoo’s South East Asia jungle track is complete, with the addition of a tropical dome to house its new Sunda gharial crocodiles, Malu and Sumpit.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Asian small-clawed otters have moved to a new exhibit in the South East Asia jungle track.

Along with the other sections – such as the high canopy (orangutans and siamans) and the lowlands (Sumatran tigers and Asian small-clawed otters) – the finished dome is the final renovation to the $62 million track.

SWNS / AP The Porter family took off in June and have already travelled to the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, US Virgin Islands and Argentina.

Family of five travelling around the world in a single-engine plane

A family-of-five are on a 14-month round-the-world holiday flying their own single-engine plane.

The Porter family took off in June and have already travelled to the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, US Virgin Islands and Argentina.

fly5inthesky/instagram The Porters took off in June.

Dad Ian, 59, a real estate developer, mum Michelle, 58, and kids, Samantha, 21, Sydney, 18, and Christopher, 15, travelled 15,000 nautical miles, stopping off in 12 countries.

The brood, from Vancouver, Canada, believe they are the first family to attempt the adventure.

NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI; Joseph DePasquale (STScI), Anton M. Koekemoer (STScI), Alyssa Pagan (STScI). The Pillars of Creation are set off in a kaleidoscope of colour in Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope’s near-infrared-light view.

Stunning new space images from James Webb Telescope

Nasa has released some striking new images showing a kaleidoscope of colour in space, taken by the James Webb Telescope.

The images show the Pillars of Creation, a vista of three huge towers made of interstellar gas and dust that’s flecked with newly formed stars.

The pillars, which are a mix of dense clouds of hydrogen gas and dust, lie in the heart of the Eagle Nebula which is an active star-forming region some 6500 light-years from Earth.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Margaret Simpson explains how she came into possession of an 1870s Martin guitar, and why it's now being sold.

Woman discovers vintage guitar worth $25k

For decades, a 150-year-old guitar has sat collecting dust in Margaret Simpson’s​ back room.

The 85-year-old purchased it in the 1960s from the head of music at Motueka High School – for a trivial amount of pounds. But it is time for the antique to go to tender.

While the rest of the family were not convinced the guitar was worth much, Margaret thought otherwise.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Margaret’s guitar has been valued at US $15,000 (NZ $25,000).

They got in touch with Studio 1 Vintage Instruments' founder Garrick Wynne​ to get his opinion.

And they were both shocked to discover the instruments true value.

They were told Margaret’s guitar was a size 2 Martin, style 34 from circa 1870 – which renowned experts appraised at US$15,000 (NZ$25,000), Wynne said.