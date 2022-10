A person who has been seriously injured after a two-car crash on State Highway 1 in Rangitīkei last week has died in Wellington Hospital.

A person has died a week after being hurt in a two-car crash on State Highway 1 in the Rangitīkei district.

Police were called to an crash at Mangaweka on October 14 and airlifted the person to Wellington Hospital.

A police statement said the person had died on Thursday and the circumstances of the crash were being probed.