Still fresh after 100 years: Family-run fruit and veg market celebrates centenary

Shires Fruit and Vege Market has been part of the fabric of Dannevirke for 100 years, not just providing fresh produce, but also being part of the community.

The Tararua business has been in the same family for a century, passed down through three generations after its founder Chhiba Patel arrived in New Zealand from India as a 16-year-old.

To celebrate the family is holding a big family reunion and dinner this weekend at the Dannevirke Town Hall.

Chhiba came to New Zealand in 1918 from the Gujurat state and landed in Auckland en route to Fiji.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Shires Fruit and Vege Market staff Suresh Patel, left, Karen Gunn, Peter Patel, Karen Luke and Nayna Patel are preparing to celebrate the business’ 100th anniversary this weekend.

No-one knows why he stayed but he worked for a couple of years and then by chance ended up in Dannevirke.

Now his grandsons Suresh and Peter, as well as Suresh’s wife Nayna, run the store.

“He went through to Dannevirke by train and got off at the train station and wandered around the township,” Suresh said.

“He went to the local establishment, the old club hotel, and people out there informed him where he could purchase a building in Dannevirke. One thing led to another and here we are 100 years later.”

Chhiba changed his name to W Shire, or Bill Shire, and started trading as W Shire and Co. The first shop was on the corner of Gordon and High streets, then moved down the road to its current location in 1969, right in the middle of Dannevirke’s main street.

“In those days when my grandfather first came to New Zealand there was a bit of anti-Asian feeling.

“Being the first Indian-operated fruit and vegetables store in New Zealand at that stage he decided to call it Shire, meaning county of course, getting away from the Patel name.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Peter Patel prepares produce in store.

Chhiba, who worked at the shop until his mid 70s, had two sons and two daughters. His son Chuni started running the business. He had nine children who have all worked in the business at times over the years.

Suresh said it had always been a family business and it was a Dannevirke institution.

“We do know everybody in town and not just our affiliation with the shop. It’s also our involvement in a lot of community organisations, or projects, or supporting groups and clubs, which we certainly get in behind.

“We sponsor a lot of events that occur in town. We think that's all part of being in the community that we are and we don't look at it any different than anybody else.

“It's the way we have been brought up and had things instilled for us, especially from my grandfather. We love to give back to the community and we think it’s all part of being part of the community.”

SUPPLIED Shires owner Suresh Patel and son Sanjay.

Generations of the family have grown up in the store – Nayna and Suresh’s two children spent their early years in a cot in the office – but it’s also generations of customers.

Some have been coming since they were toddlers and leading into the 100th year they have been sharing their memories.

There were three other fruit shops in Dannevirke when Chhiba started, but his family had outlasted them all.

“As far as I know, with a lot of the background work we have done, this is the longest-serving fruit-and-vegetable outlet in the country, especially being a specialist fruit-and-vegetable shop,” Suresh said.

Dannevirke woman Maureen Lochead was doing her shopping at the same time Stuff was at the store.

SUPPLIED Bill Shire, left, with son Chuni, right, and family friend Edgar Ingram.

“I have been coming here since 1966, I'm one of the longest-serving customers. We lived [in Dannevirke], then we left, but we came back.

“I reckon the vegetables are always fresh. My daughter comes over from Palmerston North every week to get her fruit and vegetables.”

Chhiba didn’t have any background in growing produce and it’s not clear why he chose to sell fruit and vegetables.

He would travel by train to Wellington and Auckland to buy the produce then have it shipped back to Dannevirke on the train.

Shires now gets its produce mainly from Manawatū and Horowhenua, as well as Hawke’s Bay. They sight all the produce before buying it.

SUPPLIED A Shires Christmas parade float in 1992.

Shires previously had stores in Wairoa, Waipawa, Pahīatua, Masterton, Taihape, Levin and Te Kuiti, but Dannevirke had always been the base.

Chhiba brought a lot of his countrymen out to New Zealand and would train them and send them to work in the other stores.

Customers’ buying habits had changed over the years. Bigger sellers now included broccolis, avocado, and salad vegetables instead of the more traditional cauliflower and cabbage.

“There's a lot of diversity,” Suresh said. “There’s a lot of products that weren’t even thought about 30, 40 years ago.”