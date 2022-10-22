Person critically injured after fleeing police and crashing in Christchurch

A driver who fled police crashed into another vehicle and power poles, leaving them critically injured. (File photo)

A person has been critically injured after they fled police and crashed in Christchurch.

Police said they spotted a vehicle of interest on Bealey Rd about 3.30am on Saturday.

The officers signalled for the driver to stop on Stanmore Rd, but they fled.

“A pursuit was not initiated,” police said in a statement.

The vehicle crashed into another vehicle and power poles a short time later, near the intersection with Gloucester St.

“One person from the fleeing vehicle received critical injuries and went through to hospital,” police said.

“The occupant of the other vehicle was uninjured.”

The serious crash unit is investigating.