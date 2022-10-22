Nude Gardening Day: Kiwis urged to bury their undies

An Auckland couple discuss why they come to Opoutere to be nude.

Have a pair of old underwear? Never fear – naturalists are encouraging Kiwis to bury their undies in honour of Nude Gardening Day.

Celebrated every Saturday of Labour weekend, New Zealanders with a fondness for nudity and a green thumb hit the bushes for some pruning and, for this year’s holiday, to promote good soil.

However, Kiwis a bit more sensitive to stripping off can still join in on the fun by taking a pair of their cotton underwear and leaving it buried in their gardens.

When dug up after 60 days, gardeners can get a taste of the health of their soil by seeing how well their undergarments have broken-down.

READ MORE:

* Holiday reading for garden lovers

* Embracing the benefits of no-till gardening

* How to garden naked in chilly Southland



Supplied Nude gardeners urge Kiwis to bury their undies.

A good pair of deteriorated underwear will show the microbial activity in full action, meaning your soil is nice and healthy.

“Many of our clubs sit on large, lush grounds and our members enjoy getting stuck into the garden while enjoying all the goodness of the outdoors and soaking up the sun for a good dose of Vitamin D,” says Alice de Wet, marketing manager of the New Zealand Federation of Naturists.

“National Nude Gardening is a big focus for our members as they tidy up their gardens and get ready for a summer of fun.

“New members are always welcome, and the good news is the club uniform comes free of charge.”