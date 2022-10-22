Fire breaks out at multi-storey Auckland City Mission building

A fire has broken out on the sixth floor of Auckland City Mission's HomeGround building.

A fire broke out at the new Auckland City Mission building, HomeGround, on Saturday morning.

The fire was reported just after 11am at the 11-storey building, which features 80 apartments for people in housing need.

Seven fire engines and two ambulances attended the scene on Hobson St.

St John Ambulance confirmed no-one had been injured.

Firefighters were focused on a unit on the sixth floor.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Auckland City Mission has unveiled its new building, HomeGround, which features 80 apartments for people in need.

They could be seen hosing down the balcony. It appeared there were scorch marks on the ceiling above.

Part of Hobson St was closed to traffic, Auckland Transport said in a tweet.

Those catching buses were advised Stop 7082 was blocked by the fire response, and they should use Stop 7084, opposite Nicholas St, instead.

However, by 12.50pm Hobson St had been cleared of all emergency services and traffic was free flowing again.

Fundraising and reputation manager for City Mission, Deb Ward, said an investigation into the circumstances of the fire would be carried out.

She said the building had been designed with safety as the “highest priority”.

Parinda Jansari was working at Hobson Street Pharmacy, on the ground floor of the building, when a security guard said they needed to evacuate.

“It smelt like fire,” she said.

Caroline Williams/Stuff What appeared to be scorch marks could be seen on the ceiling of a balcony on the sixth floor.

Once outside, the fire alarm started going and Jansari could saw fire and smoke coming from one of the units.

Water from sprinklers was also spraying from the balcony.

She said emergency services arrived fast, and the fire was out within 10-15 minutes.

The fire alarms at the building went off often, she said, but this was the first time she was aware of there being a real fire.

Parinda Jansari/Supplied Smoke can be seen coming from one of the units.

“I was very scared.”

Prashant Mudliar, who was moving into an apartment building nearby, said he heard someone calling out of the City Mission.

When he looked, he saw water “showering” out of the unit.

City Mission responds to poverty and need in Auckland.

“People come to us when they need access to permanent and sustained housing, enough nutritious food to eat, and when their physical and mental health is compromised,” it said in a statement on its website.

HomeGround was opened in February and in August, it took out a top property award.

The judges described it as “a genuine example of how a building can be not only a roof over our head, but a safe haven for those in need”.

The facility includes 80 permanent apartment homes for people on the social housing register, a shared rooftop garden and residents’ lounge, a community dining room, community spaces, a health centre, a pharmacy and addiction withdrawal services.

“People who have had traumatic, challenging and truly difficult lives will now have a permanent home, hot meals, access to health facilities and community spaces in a modern, welcoming, light-filled, fit-for-purpose building. That’s incredibly humbling,” City Missioner Helen Robinson said when it was opened.