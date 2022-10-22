Iranian-Kiwis call on NZ Government to condemn actions of Iranian Revolutionary Guard

Protesters gather at Western Park as part of their calls to uphold the rights of women in Iran.

Over 200 people have gathered at Auckland’s Western Park in a show of solidarity with Iranians around the world, who are taking to the streets to protest the Iranian regime’s treatment of women.

On September 16, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died whilst in police custody. She had been arrested by the country’s ‘Morality Police’, who claimed she was not adhering to the Iranian regime's strict hijab requirements.

Amini’s death sparked a series of protests in Iran calling for women’s right to freedom. Protesters have been arrested or beaten to death by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

Now, Iranian-Kiwis are calling for the New Zealand Government to unequivocally condemn the Iranian regime.

Event organiser and criminal defence lawyer, Samira Taghavi, said the main purpose of the demonstration was to raise awareness of the “atrocities” being committed in Iran.

“So far Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has only expressed her ‘concern’ over the situation in Iran.

“We, the Iranian community in New Zealand, need her to condemn in the strongest possible terms the depravities being committed in Iran and to announce the New Zealand Government’s support for the liberation of women in Iran,” Taghavi said.

Christchurch's Iranian community gathered in solidarity with protesters in at least 20 other cities this weekend. (First published, September 26, 2022)

Taghavi drew parallels between Aotearoa’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and what she sees as the lack of response to the crisis in Iran.

“Do some lives matter more than others? Jacinda can strongly condemn the killing of Europeans, but why do Iranians deserve nothing more than ‘concern’?

“The Government must put people before politics.”

For Taghavi, Ardern’s surprise appearance as a model at the World of Wearable Art fashion show last month was a stark reminder of the freedoms available to women in New Zealand that aren’t afforded to those like Amini who are beaten for simply wearing their hijab ‘wrong’.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Iranian-Kiwis are calling for the New Zealand Government to unequivocally condemn the Iranian regime.

Protesters marched through Ponsonby, many with the Iranian flag painted on their cheeks and others with red bloody hand prints on their shirts to symbolise the blood being shed in Iran.

Chants such as “Women, life, freedom” and “Say her name, Mahsa Amini” rang through the streets,.

The Green Party has also called on the government to impose more sanctions and restrictions on Iran.

Questioned in the House previously, Ardern said, “We have been raising the issue around women's rights in Iran, for instance, in the Human Rights Council in 2021. It has not just been in more recent times that we have raised those concerns.

“We will continue to raise those concerns, be it through international forum or directly with those representatives who are here”