How the Gattung sisters are doing it for themselves

Talking to the Gattung sisters can be a bit like gulping down a cup of strong black coffee.

They’re a shot of pure energy.

In the few days since they launched their new philanthropic organisation, the Gattung Foundation, Theresa and Angela Gattung have been inundated with media, offers from people wanting to help, including as volunteers, and approaches from organisations wanting to partner up.

Some people might be overwhelmed by so much desperate need. Not these two.

“No, because I think everything that I can do makes a difference, right?,” says Angela. “It's a positive orientation. It's a mindset. It's not hopeless. That’s something that me and my sister and I hold together, we have this sense of hopefulness.”

But the response has been, well, huge, she admits.

“I've had so many emails over the last few days it's just about exploded my head.”

“The stories of what organisations are doing and what individual people are seeking to achieve…. It's just amazing.”

The causes the Gattung Foundation has identified are an eclectic mix of passion projects, or “heart effect” causes as they call them, based on the things that touch them both deeply.

There are five core pillars of those “heart effect” causes; “At the Table” is aimed at reducing inequality by lifting women, Maori and Pasifika voices and provides support to things like scholarships for women to train for work in the health sector.

“Here together” is about growing stronger families within supportive communities; “forging futures” is about fuelling futures through education and learning opportunities; “cycle breakers” is aimed at relieving and reversing poverty through grassroots support and, finally, “furry friends” is about improving animal welfare through funding practical measures, like an inspectorate vehicle for the SPCA in Northland.

Theresa Gattung is probably one of the most recognisable businesswomen in New Zealand; she’s behind some of New Zealand’s most well known brands including Spark and My Food Bag.

Named in Fortune Magazine’s list of the 50 most powerful women in international business multiple times, she was also included in Forbes’ list of the world’s 50 most powerful women in 2006.

She has written about some of the dark places that took her, when she suffered complete burnout in 2018.

“Basically you know, I had to take a year off,” she tells Stuff . “For six months, I couldn't leave the house; for about three months I couldn't leave my bedroom. I would lie there exhausted, like physically exhausted.”

But she still couldn’t stop her head churning with ideas: “I didn’t even have the energy to write them down, I was exhausted.”

Taking on too much, an inability to say ‘no’ to people, was what led her to that dark place, admits Theresa.

So is she flirting with danger with this new venture?

“No! Because Angela is the executive officer, she can deal with it,” she laughs.

But on a more serious note Theresa says she has got better at managing her workload, including daily exercise, like swimming and pilates, being a non-negotiable in her life.

Angela took a different path from the corporate world, training as a teacher and working overseas before returning to New Zealand for a brief stint at the Ministry of Education before moving into the charitable sector, taking the lead role at Kootuitui ki Papakura, focusing on education, health and homes as a pathway to community well-being.

But, says Theresa, they’re more similar than people might think.

Two of four sisters, Theresa and Angela come from a tight-knit family, and have always been close.

After years living in different parts of the world, even different parts of New Zealand, they now live not far from each other. They also each have a beach house in the Bay of Plenty, where their mother has a house.

“It’s our Turangawaewae,” says Theresa.

The pair of them have a similar approach to problem-solving.

“We both generate ideas. So how it works is, either of us generates the idea - we might see something, we might read something, you might meet someone and Angela does most of the due diligence. She meets with them. She researches them and discusses it with me and then we decide quite quickly. So we both have that; we move quickly. We're both action oriented. We're both extroverts. And we're both very direct. So we're more similar than we are different.”

But they’re not entirely alike.

“[Angela] can also sing and she's great with people and we don't look at the world the same. She doesn't understand the world of business. I am learning a lot about just coming at things from a different perspective and enjoying that as well.”

Angela will take the lead role in the Foundation given her background in the social sector. But, admits Theresa, she’s already far more involved than she expected to be when they first started discussing the idea.

“Because I’m just so into it.”

That passion isn’t new, however: philanthropy has always been in her DNA, particularly causes helping to lift young women. In 2015, she was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to business and philanthropy.

That desire to give back stems from being grateful for her own start in life, says Theresa.

“After our parents came to New Zealand, we were the first Gattung women to go to university. And we had such good opportunities, our generation of women in their 50s and early 60s. We didn’t have student loans, it was just easier to get ahead, to buy a house, everything was easier and there wasn’t that social media pressure. So we're particularly concerned to support young girls who don't have the opportunities we had, particularly Maori-Pacifica and particularly now, given the last couple of years of COVID.”

That gratefulness is something Angela also feels strongly about.

Growing up, she says, she and her sisters were always told that “girls can do anything”.

Theresa says that as a family they would sit around the dinner table and talk money; “so we were a reasonably entrepreneurial family. My next sister down, Yvonne, is an entrepreneur as well. So we were that way wired.”

That concern about young women getting opportunities like their own is behind one of the first projects on the Gattung Foundation radar, giving young girls who disappeared from the school system during covid a second shot at education. Large numbers simply disappeared from the education system during lockdowns; a combination of pressures at home, and pressure to contribute financially to the wider family.

“That could be a lost generation,” says Theresa.

Says Angela, helping these young women “reimagine what their futures can be like, could be like, where they could go” is the goal.

The pair are equally passionate about the effect Covid had on the furry members of many households, the fifth pillar of their foundation.

“Our animals that you know, have had a hard time through COVID as well because families have been living together 24/7; that puts pressure on all of the occupants in the household.”

But Angela also sees herself fulfilling another role – reminding her more famous big sister to slow down sometimes.

“She's like a car. She goes from zero to over the speed limit.....We still remind her, you know, it's good to have a break and don't fill up your diary and don't push yourself too much. If you can do it online, do it online and if you can say no, please say no.

“In order to feed others, you have to feed yourself first.”