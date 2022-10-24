Weather: Rainy week on the way as cold front moves up the country

Niwa weather forecaster Nava Fedaeff says as we look into the future heatwaves are expected to become more common.

A cold front is forecast to bring rain and snow after a warm, sunny Labour weekend that saw temperatures reach 28C in the South Island on Sunday.

Heavy rain watches have been issued for Westland and Fiordland until Monday night, however MetService meteorologist John Law said rain was expected to spread across most of the country as the front progressed.

“There’s also rain on the other side of the hills in towards places like Southland and Otago, and that’s going to move northwards as we head through daytime today,” said Law. “Overnight, we will find some of that wet weather transferring to the North Island as well.”

“That system will move up, and then wrap back around in towards the western side of the country again tomorrow,” said Law.

A second front will also move in from the Tasman Sea later this week, bringing more wet weather in its path, Law said.

“We’ve got a pretty unsettled week ahead.”

Road snowfall warnings have also been issued for Lewis Pass (SH7), Arthur's Pass (SH73) and Porters Pass (SH73) from Monday night until Tuesday morning. Up to 4cm of snow is expected in places.

Heavy rain and snow comes after an anticyclone brought scorching temperatures across the country on Sunday. MetService reported that it was warmer in Ashburton than it was in Rarotonga, with a high of 28.7C recorded.

Periods of rain are forecast for Christchurch on Monday afternoon, followed by two days of cloud before rain returns on Thursday and Friday. Maximum temperatures are expected to sit in the mid-teens but will jump slightly mid-week, with a high of 22C predicted on Wednesday.

Wellington will see a mostly cloudy week with highs between 13-18C. Showers and northerlies are expected to set in on Friday ahead of a rainy, windy weekend.

Rain is forecast for most of the week in Auckland, becoming heavier on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the late teens to low twenties.