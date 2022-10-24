26-year-old man charged after woman stabbed in Auckland

The “disorder” incident occurred about 1.30pm on Monday, police said.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with assault after a stabbing in the Auckland suburb of New Lynn.

A police spokesperson said a 44-year-old woman received a serious stab wound to her upper body after a fight between two men on Monday.

She was taken to hospital and is now in a stable condition.

A corkscrew was recovered at the scene, police said. More serious charges were likely,

According to a worker at a nearby Denny’s, an argument broke out and a man stabbed the woman.

James Halpin/Stuff The incident occurred on Great North Rd, between Hugh Brown Dr and Veronica St.

“The lady was just lying in the middle of the road bleeding,” the worker said.

A co-worker of hers applied pressure to the wound and called the police.

A nearby food truck worker said she saw the man and woman run down Memorial Drive fighting.

“I tell my daughter, shut the door,” she said.

She said they then turned right onto McCrae Way where they eventually split up with the woman returning down Memorial Drive.

The worker said the event lasted about five minutes.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to the incident in Great North Rd, between Hugh Brown Dr and Veronica St, about 1.30pm on Monday.

Police referred to it as a “disorder incident”.

A woman was taken to North Shore Hospital and a man was in custody, the spokesperson said.

There was no ongoing threat to the public, but motorists in the area could expect delays, they said.

Police asked anyone who had information that might assist the investigation to call 105 or on online, referencing case 221024/3894.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.