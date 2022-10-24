Labour Weekend road toll rises to 4 with South Island crash

A rescue helicopter attended a crash just north of Puhoi on Monday. One person has been hospitalised and remains in a critical condition, St John said.

The Labour Day long weekend road toll now stands at four after a fatal crash between Kaikōura and Blenheim on Monday afternoon.

That followed deaths in Lower Hutt and Hamilton on Saturday and a third death on Sunday on State Highway 35 about 6 kilometres north of Waihau Bay, Bay of Plenty.

State Highway One is now closed between Kēkerengū and Ward, which are between Kaikōura and Blenheim. One person died in the crash and another is reported to have moderate injuries, a police spokesperson said. The Serious Crash Unit had been notified.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Four have died on so far on New Zealand’s roads this Labour Day long weekend.

Four deaths on the roads

The official holiday period begins at 4pm on the Friday and ends at 6am on the Tuesday.

The first fatal crashes during the long weekend occurred on Saturday. One person died in a single-vehicle crash on High St in Taita, Lower Hutt at about 11am.

Another person died in a crash involving two vehicles on Hamilton’s Horotiu Rd near State Highway 39 about 11am.

Matthew Hampson/Stuff A queue of cars form as the road is closed following a fatal crash on SH1, Kēkerengū.

The road toll rose to three when a person was confirmed dead following a crash on State Highway 35 near Waihau Bay, Bay of Plenty. The single-vehicle crash happened late on Saturday night.

The road toll then rose to four following the fatal crash near Kēkerengū in the South Island on Monday.

Other crashes on the roads left people injured and caused traffic delays. A crash north of Auckland left one person with critical injuries on Monday after a car crashed down a bank near the intersection of Schollum Access Rd north of Puhoi just after midday.

As a result, congestion had built up back to Warkworth southbound and northbound back to Puhoi, Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) advised.

Last year, there were seven deaths from crashes at Labour Weekend, and eight in 2020, according to Te Manatū Waka (the Ministry of Transport).

They were the deadliest Labour Weekends since eight people died on the roads in 2011.

Police said they will be out on the roads over the long weekend in effort to spot and deter unsafe driving behaviour.

Director of Road Policing Superintendent Steve Greally said any death on the road is one too many, and we don’t want to have a repeat of last year’s road toll this year.

“We need everyone to play their part in reducing the amount of death and injury on the roads – Police and our road safety partners can only do so much.”