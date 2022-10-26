New Zealand shark encounters caught on video

Peter Scantlebury was circled by a great white shark whilst kayak fishing in Taranaki at the beginning of May.

A grey fin poking out of the water is probably one of the last things you’d want to see while enjoying a day at the beach, but marine biologists and fishing communities have reported a steep increase in shark sightings over recent summers.

Researchers say that marine heatwave conditions are one factor driving a possible increase in shark numbers in New Zealand waters, with this year’s sea temperatures shaping up to be some of the warmest ever recorded heading into summer.

Supplied/Stuff A great white shark circling Taranaki fisherman Jason Brown's inflatable boat.

With more of the aquatic animals basking in our seas, human-shark encounters are becoming commonplace off the country’s beaches.

Let’s take a look at some of our closest brushes with sharks, caught on video.

Underwater videographer gets up close and personal with sharks

Luke Potts, an underwater videographer and spearfisher from Whangaparāoa, captured this footage of his numerous encounters with sharks off the coast of north Auckland. In one clip, a shark swims aggressively towards Potts before he deflects it with his speargun.

Aquatic Rehab Spearfishing Underwater videographer Luke Potts said this year he has seen more sharks compared to 10 years ago and much earlier in the season.

Shark steals fisherman’s catch off the North Island’s west coast

A Taranaki fisherman’s snapper was snagged by a great white as he was reeling it in off Waikawau Tunnel Beach, 100km north of New Plymouth.

Supplied Jason Down was fishing for snapper at Waikawau beach, about 100 kilometres north of New Plymouth, when a bigger set of jaws appeared. (Video first published May 2022)

Beachgoer runs from sharks at Bay of Plenty beach

This swimmer at Ōhope Beach was forced to make a mad dash from the water after they were joined by a number of sharks in February 2021.

ELIZA SQUIRE Sharks make an appearance at Ōhope Beach during the summer.

Great white leaps from the water off Bowentown

A Waihī fisherman witnessed this four-metre great white breaching while chasing fish near Anzac Bay at Bowentown.

Josh Lonergan Josh Lonergan managed to video a great white shark as it leapt from the water in the Bay of Plenty (video first published in May, 2021).

Camera attacked in Kaipara Harbour

A volunteer marine researcher captured this footage of a large great white attacking his camera gear and using it to drag his boat through Auckland's Kaipara Harbour earlier this year.

Volunteer marine researcher Scott Tindale captures the moment, in January in the Kaipara Harbour, when a great white shark grabs his camera casing and uses it to drag his boat.

Shark sightings off Waihī Beach

The Molisi family from Tauranga took this video of a great white swimming behind their boat near Waihī in December 2021. At one point, the shark put its nose on the back of the family’s boat.

A shark put its nose on the back of the boat the Molisi family was fishing from at one point on December 19.

In a separate incident in April of the same year, a Hamilton family’s boat was circled by a 2.5m-long great white for “a good 20 minutes”.