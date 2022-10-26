Police officer guilty of misconduct for posting explicit videos on social media

The officer has received an “employment sanction for his behaviour”. (File photo)

A police officer from the Waitematā Police District has been found guilty of misconduct for posting sexually explicit videos of himself and a number of women on social media – including one of his subordinates.

The videos showed him and the women engaging in sexual activity.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority oversaw a police investigation into the incident, which found that although there was no evidence of criminal offending, the officer was guilty of misconduct.

In a statement realised on Wednesday afternoon, the IPCA said that the officer had breached the police Professional Distance Policy by engaging in sexual activity with one of his subordinates.

The officer has received an “employment sanction​ for his behaviour”, the statement said.

Relieving Waitematā District Commander Inspector Stefan Sagar​ said police note the IPCA report, which agreed with the outcomes of an investigation into the officer’s conduct.

While no criminal offending was identified, the investigation found a “clear breach of police policy”, Sagar said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

“There are clear standards in place around behaviour for which our people are expected to uphold.

“The officer’s actions in this matter were not appropriate, and an employment investigation was carried out as a result.”

Sagar said the IPCA found the employment sanction to be an appropriate outcome.

For privacy reasons, police could not comment further on the “specifics of that outcome”.