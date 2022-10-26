More than 4000 nurses around NZ set to strike for four hours on Thursday

About 4200 GP clinic, urgent care and Plunket nurses are set to strike across New Zealand for four hours on Thursday.

Members of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa will walk off the job from 10am until 2pm following more than a year of failed pay negotiations with their employers.

Those striking will be asking for the same pay as nurses employed by Health NZ Te Whatu Ora.

New Zealand College of Primary Health Care Nurses Chair, Tracey Morgan, said the nurses who work in medical centres and after-hours emergency clinics, as well as those employed at Plunket, are striking to demand respect and bring attention to the value primary health care nurses bring to Aotearoa.

"The inability to fix pay parity shows a basic lack of respect for our professionalism and the contribution we have made to keeping people out of hospital every day and for being the first defence against Covid-19,” Morgan said.

Primary health care nurses also had the same qualifications, training and responsibilities as Te Whatu Ora nurses but were paid significantly less, she said.

“Typically, primary health care nurses earn as much as 10% to 20% less than their colleagues at Te Whatu Ora, while Māori and iwi provider nurses are worse off – receiving as much as 25% less.

"This is a fundamental injustice and a threat to the health and safety of both health workers and patients.”

NZNO/Supplied Nurses from Wakefield and Bowen hospitals in Wellington walked away from the job for 24 hours for in a bit for better working conditions earlier this month.

Nurses in every sector in New Zealand have had enough, and primary health care and Plunket were in the same boat, she said.

"The Government wants to blame the staffing crisis on the hard winter, but the real problem is that nurses are leaving primary care because they are underpaid and this is having terrible flow-on effects for community health services.

"It is also massively impacting on hospital emergency departments. More people are turning up at EDs acutely unwell because they have not been able to access primary health care services locally."

Morgan said further strike action could not be ruled out if pay parity was not achieved soon.

Earlier this month, nurses covered by the primary health care collective agreement and the Plunket agreement voted overwhelmingly to strike for four hours (10am-2pm) on October 27.

Each group held their own strike ballot but chose to strike at the same time as a display of solidarity and because they face the same issues.

Both groups rejected an employer offer of 3% or less, with further talks having stalled because employers say their funding from Government is too low for them to offer any more.