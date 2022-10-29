Dame Gaylene Preston on the films of a life: ‘I'm still here’

My Year With Helen will make its New Zealand debut as part of the New Zealand International Film Festival.

Dame Gaylene Preston can still remember the exact date when she took a blow to the head that put her in hospital.

“It was January 12, 2019,” she says. “I was zooming around the world with Helen Clark one minute. I had just come back from Bogota, screenings of My Year With Helen all over the place, and then, boof.”

Rebecca McMillan/Stuff Dame Gaylene Preston, photographed in 2022. There are still films she wants to make.

She even calls it “the boof”. She was in a park up the road from her house in Mt Victoria, Wellington, on a sunny afternoon when a young man on a bike smacked into her – she never heard him coming – and she flew about two and a half metres. The ambulance arrived and she spent five nights in hospital.

The boof forced her to slow down. No more zooming around the world.

“It’s been a very interesting three years as I lay on the bed and looked at the ceiling for some time. It’s actually quite a good thing to have to stop for a bit, at my age. It would have been terribly hard if it had happened when I was younger.”

And how is her recovery?

“I think I’m fine. But if I get too busy I’ll get a constricted head and then I’ll have to have a cup of tea and a lie-down.”

She calls ACC the star of her recovery.

“Without ACC it would have been quite a different story. I am very grateful.”

She covers the boof in the epilogue of her new book, a conversational and engaging memoir titled Gaylene’s Take. Gratitude is one of its major themes, and not just for the support of ACC. Gratitude for having been born in postwar New Zealand. Gratitude for the help others offered during her film-making career.

The injury was a sliding doors moment. A local property developer heard about her predicament and offered to back a major project at the national film archive, Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision. Her films, including documentaries, dramas and various other bits and pieces from over four decades, will be presented and made easily accessible in what is pitched as a pioneering project for the archive.

“We’ve spent two years finding, organising and putting together the whole legacy of the complete work of one Gaylene Preston,” she says, sounding both proud and amused.

This means that while she was flat on her back, she was also deep in the past.

She has just been watching a long video she shot in 1983 of a major anti-nuclear march in Wellington. Called the Nuclear Horror Show, the march protested against the visit of the nuclear-powered USS Texas. More than 7000 people marched and a good number of them are in the film.

The first 20 minutes show artist Debra Bustin organising large puppets of Ronald Reagan and other nuclear bogeymen, including a giant Statue of Liberty wielding a missile. The next 20 minutes is footage of the marchers.

supplied/Stuff Gaylene Preston on location in Christchurch for the series Hope and Wire.

“People just walked past. It’s just walk and walk and walk and walk. After a while, I felt really emotional. There’s no chanting. There’s just people gathering and walking, for a cause that sadly is not out of fashion now.

“I never thought I would become nostalgic about the 80s but I have, really. Everybody just sort of rolled their sleeves up and got on with it. If you think about what was achieved, it was pretty amazing.”

Contrast then and now. She is thinking too about the mass collaboration that produced the anti-Springbok tour documentary Patu!, which she helped coordinate, along with the protest movement itself.

“These days, people would rather have the argument than solve the problem,” she says. “So it seems to me from where I sit on my elderly throne.”

Craig Simcox/Stuff Gaylene Preston, right, with her daughter Chelsie Preston-Crayford during the filming of Home for Christmas at Wellington railway station in 2008.

Shaping her opposition

November will be Gaylene Preston month. Her book is launched at Unity in Wellington on November 10 and the Ngā Taonga project will go live at around the same time, but the official book launch will be preceded by two other events. There is a “Ladies’ Litera-Tea” with 10 other writers, put on by the Women’s Bookshop in Auckland on October 30, and an event at Verb Wellington on November 4.

Her daughter, actress Chelsie Preston-Crayford, and her 7-year-old granddaughter Olive will be in town for the book launch.

Generational networks, stretching back into the past and forwards into the future, are another key part of the story she tells, especially about the women in her family – her mother is described as “the strong character who shapes my opposition”.

There has been other activity. Her 1982 documentary Making Utu, which went behind the scenes of Geoff Murphy’s classic “puha western”, was recently screened at the New Zealand Portrait Gallery in Wellington as part of He Riri Awatea: Filming the New Zealand Wars, which runs until November 6. She was also on hand to introduce a screening of Utu Redux itself.

She co-edited a marvellous book that appeared in 2021, The Gosden Years, which collected writings by film festival programmer Bill Gosden, who was a good friend.

“We lived up the road from one another and we were sick alongside one another. As soon as Bill told me he had a pretty gnarly prognosis, I said, ‘Right, let’s get a memoir happening’. But it wasn’t his medium.

“It was quite late that he ran the idea of what became the book past me and I just thought it was a brilliant concept. The last writing literally fell from his hand the week he died. So he did go right up to the deadline, which was something he did anyway.”

Gosden was famous – or infamous – for finishing his programmes at the last minute. The conversation is a reminder of how much he is missed.

“We’ve been so lucky for so long with that festival. It was almost taken for granted by most people, and so was Bill. Which is why I got in behind to find a publisher and get the book made. And what a beautiful book.”

Jeff McEwan Gaylene Preston, centre, with fellow film pioneers Vincent Ward and Geoff Murphy in 2008.

Conversely, it was Gosden who encouraged Preston to write her memoir.

“I wasn’t so sure about it. But he said, ‘You’ve got to do that book’.”

The origins of the memoir go back to 2018 when Preston was invited to Jesus College in Cambridge, in the UK, as a visiting scholar.

“I had not a thought in my head. It’s such a luxury to be able to go somewhere just to think and reflect. And of course once you get into the environment of a Cambridge college, not writing would be almost impossible. I was living the life of a 19th century gentleman, where you have your bed made every day and you can’t even wash a cup.”

She started writing about the time she spent in Cambridge in the early 1970s, when she developed a form of drama therapy in a psychiatric hospital. Her first film-making efforts began there with some patients. She had worked at Calvary Psychiatric Day Hospital in Christchurch after she left art school.

The book goes back further. She was born in Greymouth in 1947 and was a teenager in Napier, which is remembered as idyllic. She and her sister Jan, a musician, learned to be performers. She won the Napier Best Legs Competition in 1960.

There were more meaningful encounters. Cliff Whiting and Para Matchitt were art advisers with the Hawke’s Bay Education Board and she saw the care and attention they devoted to their work.

She discovered Germaine Greer’s book The Female Eunuch in Cambridge and her life was forever changed. Eccentric former Pink Floyd frontman Syd Barrett was around and she saw him play one of his last, shambolic shows in Cambridge.

She joined the London Women’s Film Group but quit over their anti-male separatism. When she came back to New Zealand in the mid-70s she told herself she would stay until she could no longer do what she wanted to do.

“And I’m still here.”

She started working at Pacific Films in Wellington. It was led by John O’Shea, “a towering figure” who is lovingly rendered in the book. She was thrown in with an all-male group who called her Bruce to help her feel at home.

O’Shea was a great oppositionalist who hated the institutions – especially state television – with a passion. The book captures the genial camaraderie of the early film industry in New Zealand, and its mix of luck, bravery and brazenness. There are nervous screenings and tense funding meetings. And there is comedy, including riotous scenes promoting Utu at Cannes.

The book is personal, but not a kiss and tell, she explains.

“It’s personal about my work because my film work has been personal. I’m really privileged to have been able to get away with it because there are many film cultures in the world where you couldn’t. It’s not about how many films you made, it’s about making your own work. From the idea to the screen is quite a trip and I’ve been very fortunate to have support around me from all sorts of causes.”

There is something else she learned about a memoir and it’s important.

“You think it’s about you. The minute you sit down and start writing, it’s not about you. It’s actually about everybody else. So you’ve got the opportunity to write a personal and colourful reflection of the people you love.”

supplied/Stuff Gaylene Preston, right, conferring with Helen Clark.

No reception desk or receptionist

There is something else writing a memoir can do. It can help show the shape of a life that may not otherwise be clear. You see the repeated patterns, the themes. In Preston’s film-making life, some themes and interests recur again and again.

There are feminist thrillers Mr Wrong and Perfect Strangers, separated by decades. There are family war stories in the documentary War Stories Our Mothers Never Told Us and the drama Home by Christmas. Her close friend Shirley Grace featured in her documentary about breast cancer, Titless Wonders.

There are documentaries about institutions, such as the United Nations in My Year with Helen and Te Papa in Getting to Our Place. There are earthquakes in the 2006 Napier doco Earthquake and the Christchurch-set TV series Hope and Wire a decade later. There have been films about artists Rita Angus and Hone Tuwhare, the Parihaka siege and the Strongman mine explosion.

Supplied/Stuff Sonja Davies, left, director Gaylene Preston and actress Genevieve Picot during the making of Bread and Roses.

It all adds up to an informed social history. Even entertainment comes with political commentary. She describes her film Ruby & Rata as “a serious comedy” that critiques “the mean neo-liberal economy”. That was followed by an acclaimed dramatisation of the life of left-wing hero Sonja Davies, titled Bread and Roses.

So was Preston surprised by the consistency or focus of all this work, looking back?

“No,” she says. “I think other people will be, because they’re made over such a period of time. There will be years and years between two films that relate to one another. But to the maker, no.

“My model for the work I’m doing as a film-maker was never the industrial model. My company didn’t have a reception desk or a receptionist. We work from the idea in the head and kind of macrame it together over many years, and it gets to the screen.

“Mainly the films have clicked. Sometimes they don’t, but you just hope that over time they will.”

John Selkirk/Stuff Sam Neill, left, Gaylene Preston, Joel Tobeck and Rachael Blake at the Perfect Strangers premiere in Auckland in 2004.

It would be tough to pick a best or favourite film.

“It all goes together. As soon as I say one title, I’d feel sorry for the other ones. They’re like children. But there is one film that was like, when it went to school it got bullied. And that was Perfect Strangers.”

A dream-like thriller set on the West Coast, starring Sam Neill as the mystery man, it got mixed reviews on release. But one of those critics told her just the other day that he now gets it. Has the world changed or has he changed?

“I think there’s an audience for films that change shape as you watch,” she says. “They’re genre-benders and audiences are now used to that.”

On the other hand, Preston’s documentary about New Zealand women’s experiences of World War II, War Stories Our Mothers Never Told Us, caught the moment in a big way.

“You can make a film, it goes out there, and the timing’s right. I think that’s called the zeitgeist now. War Stories took years to put together, to get the money. The idea came around about 1986 and the film wasn’t in cinemas until 1995. It was such a hard pitch.”

She saw the sensation it created as her office was across the road from the Paramount cinema in Wellington.

“It got to the point where I avoided going out on the street because complete strangers would come up and say, ‘You’re her, aren’t you?’ Then they’d hug me and sob. Really sob. You’re absorbing so much grief. It kind of lanced a boil, culturally speaking, which isn’t a pleasant way to put it, but it did change how the war was spoken of.”

War features in one of two films she would still like to make. A short film, a kind of film poem, it would juxtapose “the great street parties that were filmed on VE day in New Zealand” with the bombing of Hiroshima.

“To cut the archive together and let it speak for itself. If you need an example of a community that was hoodwinked, that was all over the world: ‘We won the war, we saved lives!’ ”

The other is a feature film of Jean Betts’ play Ophelia Thinks Harder, a feminist comedy riff on Shakespeare. Preston and long-term producer Robin​ Laing have worked on it for years and have a finished script. She calls it a great romp.

“But we’ve never been able to get the money. I’d love to make that.

“There’s making the film and there’s getting the money to make the film. I don’t have the energy levels to get the money. But it’s shovel-ready, if you like.”

GAYLENE’S TAKE by Gaylene Preston (Te Herenga Waka University Press, $40) is published on November 10 and will be launched at Unity Books. Preston also appears in a “Ladies’ Litera-Tea” with 10 other writers, put on by the Women’s Bookshop in Auckland on October 30, and an event at Verb Wellington on November 4.