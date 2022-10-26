Person dead, road closed after car and motorbike crash in south Auckland
A person has died after a crash in Ōtāhuhu involving a car and a motorbike, police said.
The crash on Saleyards Rd was reported to police at about 5.09pm on Wednesday.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and to expect delays.
At 5.11pm two Fire and Emergency rushed to the scene and were still in attendance at 5.40pm.
The serious crash unit has been notified.
Traffic is heavy in the surrounding area, including a section of Great South Rd.