Samurai sword at scene of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's smashed Auckland electoral office

Emergency services examine the scene after an attack on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Morningside office.

Emergency services are at Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s electoral office, which appears to have been the target of an attack on Thursday morning.

The front door of the office in Morningside, Auckland could be seen smashed and what appeared to be a sword was lying nearby.

A neighbour at the scene, who did not want to be named, said he saw a man walking down the road towards the office, smashing the front doors with an instrument.

He said he saw the man throw something in through a hole in the door, and then smoke coming from the building shortly after.

A Stuff journalist at the scene confirmed she saw smoke and heard firefighters warning the owner of a nearby shop not to “touch the machete handle”.

By 10am a plain-clothed officer could be seen placing the bladed object into an evidence bag.

Fire crews responded to a house fire on New North Road at 08.27am. Four fire trucks attended and two have since left.

Police confirmed they received a report of what they are treating as “wilful damage”, where an “object was thrown through a window”.

No injuries have been confirmed, they said, and the building was an unoccupied at the time.

A scene examination will be conducted and enquires remain ongoing, they said.

A spokeswoman for the Prime Minister’s office confirmed she was aware of the incident but was still trying to find out more information.

The spokeswoman said the Prime Minister’s office never comment on issues of security so would not answer any questions around whether electoral offices, or Ardern herself, would see heightened levels of security in the wake of the attack.

LAWRENCE SMITH Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is currently in Antarctica. (File photo)

Ardern is currently in Antarctica for the 65th anniversary of Scott Base, New Zealand’s permanent presence and research facility on the ice continent.

Deb Fong, who owns a yoga studio next-door to the electoral office, said she could smell smoke in her studio.

She didn’t see the incident, but saw the smashed window at the front of the building when she got back to her studio.

“You just have to wonder how people get this crazy.

"Luckily it was before any of the staff got in," Fong said.

She said there had been a few incidents at Ardern’s electorate office before, but this one was “particularly freaky”.