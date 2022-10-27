Woman arrested after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Auckland electoral office damaged

Emergency services examine the scene after an attack on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Morningside office.

Police have arrested a woman in relation to the attack on the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s electorate office early on Thursday.

The front door of the office in Morningside, Auckland could be seen smashed and what appeared to be a sword was lying nearby.

Police said the 57-year-old was arrested when she was found at a Coatesville house and was taken into custody.

Supplied A woman was captured on CCTV holding a long object before the attack.

Emergency services attended Ardern’s electoral office shortly after 8am on Thursday morning.

A neighbour at the scene, who did not want to be named, said he saw a person walking down the road towards the office, smashing the front doors with an instrument.

He said he saw the person throw something in through a hole in the door, and then smoke coming from the building shortly after.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Police are treating the incident as “wilful damage”.

At 9.03am, a person sent an email to Stuff claiming responsibility for the incident.

“At 8.20 this morning I smashed a hole in her electoral office door and dropped the bomb in [sic],” the email said.

A Stuff journalist at the scene saw smoke and heard firefighters warning the owner of a nearby shop not to “touch the machete handle”.

SUPPLIED CCTV shows a woman holding a long object in her right hand shortly before the incident.

By 10am a plain-clothed officer could be seen placing the bladed object into an evidence bag.

Fire crews responded to a house fire on New North Road at 08.27am. Four fire trucks attended and two have since left.

Police confirmed they received a report of what they are treating as “wilful damage”, where an “object was thrown through a window”.

David White/Stuff Police and fire personnel at the scene.

No injuries have been confirmed, they said, and the building was an unoccupied at the time.

A scene examination will be conducted and enquires remain ongoing, they said.

A spokeswoman for the Prime Minister’s office confirmed she was aware of the incident but was still trying to find out more information.

The spokeswoman said the Prime Minister’s office never comments on issues of security so would not answer any questions around whether electoral offices, or Ardern herself, would see heightened levels of security in the wake of the attack.

The Prime Minister would also not comment on the arrest as the case is now a police matter, the spokesperson said.

LAWRENCE SMITH Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is currently in Antarctica. (File photo)

Ardern is currently in Antarctica for the 65th anniversary of Scott Base, New Zealand’s permanent presence and research facility on the ice continent.

Deb Fong, who owns a yoga studio next-door to the electoral office, said she could smell smoke in her studio.

She didn’t see the incident, but saw the smashed window at the front of the building when she got back to her studio.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff By 10am a plain-clothed officer could be seen placing the bladed object into an evidence bag.

“You just have to wonder how people get this crazy.

"Luckily it was before any of the staff got in," Fong said.

She said there had been a few incidents at Ardern’s electorate office before, but this one was “particularly freaky”.

Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.