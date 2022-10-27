Woman arrested after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Auckland electorate office damaged

Emergency services examine the scene after an attack on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Morningside office.

Police were called to a report of “wilful damage” at Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s electorate office in Auckland on Thursday morning.

Witnesses saw a person smash through a glass door, with s moke coming from the building afterwards.

What appeared to be a samurai sword was on the ground.

At 9.03am, Stuff received an email from a person claiming responsibility for the incident.

By 11.30am police confirmed they had arrested a 57-year-old woman.

Deputy PM: “Always concerning” to see an attack on a politician’s office.

Police have arrested a woman in relation to the attack on the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s electorate office early on Thursday.

The front door of the prime minister’s office in Morningside, Auckland, was smashed and what appeared to be a samurai sword was lying nearby.

Police said the 57-year-old was arrested at a Coatesville house and taken into custody.

Supplied A person was captured in CCTV footage holding a long object before the attack.

Emergency services attended Ardern’s electorate office shortly after 8am on Thursday.

READ MORE:

* 'This is a death threat' post about PM lands Rotorua man 300 hours' community work

* Why escalating misogynistic abuse of Jacinda Ardern is a national security issue



A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said he saw a person walking down the road towards the office, smashing the front doors with an implement.

He said he saw the person throw something in through a hole in the door, with smoke coming from the building shortly after.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Police are treating the incident as “wilful damage”.

At 9.03am, a person sent an email to Stuff, claiming responsibility for the incident.

“At 8.20 this morning I smashed a hole in her electoral office door and dropped the bomb in [sic],” the email said.

A Stuff journalist at the scene saw smoke and heard firefighters warning the owner of a nearby shop not to “touch the machete handle”.

SUPPLIED CCTV footage shows a woman holding a long object in her right hand shortly before the incident.

By 10am a plain-clothed officer could be seen placing the bladed object into an evidence bag.

Fire crews responded to an incident on New North Rd at 08.27am. Four fire trucks attended, but all emergency services appeared to have left by about midday.

Police confirmed they received a report of what they are treating as “wilful damage”, where an “object was thrown through a window”.

David White/Stuff Police and fire personnel at the scene.

No injuries have been confirmed, police said, and the building was unoccupied at the time.

A scene examination will be conducted and inquiries remain ongoing.

A spokeswoman for the prime minister’s office confirmed she was aware of the incident but was still trying to find out more information.

The spokeswoman said the prime minister’s office never comments on issues of security so would not answer any questions about whether electorate offices, or Ardern herself, would be subject to heightened levels of security in the wake of the attack.

The prime minister would also not comment on the arrest as the case is now a police matter, the spokesperson said.

LAWRENCE SMITH Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is currently in Antarctica. (File photo)

Ardern is currently in Antarctica for the 65th anniversary of Scott Base, New Zealand’s permanent presence and research facility on the ice continent.

Deb Fong, who owns a yoga studio next door to the electorate office, said she could smell smoke in her studio on Thursday morning.

She didn’t see the incident but saw the smashed window at the front of the building.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff By 10am a plain-clothed officer could be seen placing the bladed object into an evidence bag.

“You just have to wonder how people get this crazy. Luckily it was before any of the staff got in," Fong said.

She said there had been a few incidents at Ardern’s electorate office before, but this one was “particularly freaky”.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said it was “always concerning” to see an attack on a member of Parliament's office.

“Unfortunately, they happen on a reasonably regular basis. I do note that the police have arrested a person,” he said.

Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.