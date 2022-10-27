How to spot a terrorist: NZ spy service releases public guidelines

NZSIS boss Rebecca Kitteridge. The spy agency has released public indicators someone could be mobilising to violence, on recommendation from The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attacks on Christchurch masjidain.

A public version of the NZ spy agency’s indicators of violent extremism has been released to help people identify signs someone could be mobilising to violence.

The guide, published online, has a variety of “early to late stage signs” an individual could be planning to execute a terrorist attack.

It comes in the wake of an escalation in online violent rhetoric that spy boss Rebecca Kitteridge told Stuff in April would have been “unthinkable,” just a few years ago, with the NZSIS tracking a “significant increase” in anti-authority violent rhetoric seen since Covid-19 health measures and restrictions.

New Zealand’s threat level is currently at medium, with a terrorist attack considered feasible and could well occur.

Kia mataara ki ngā tohu – Know the signs: a guide for identifying signs of violent extremism contains almost 50 indicators, grouped into seven themes: mindset and ideology, associations and relationships, research and planning, gathering knowledge and resources, preparation, security awareness, and unusual behaviour change.

“We want to help New Zealanders feel reassured that their concerns are also likely to be our concerns. We hope they will then feel confident enough to share their information with us,” NZ spy boss Rebecca Kitteridge said.

“We know lone actors pose the most likely violent extremist threat. The public may be better placed than authorities to see that threat, particularly at its early stages.”

1 NEWS It would mean the Christchurch mosque shooter's designation as a terrorist entity would be less likely to be revoked or automatically expire under proposed new law changes. (First published October 19, 2022)

Examples of indicators include: praising known violent extremists, displaying imagery and symbols from violent extremist groups, developing a hostile “us vs them” world view, paying particular attention to security, and accessing instructional videos on making weapons.

The guide is focused on behaviours and activities rather than ideologies, as the terrorist threat in NZ is constantly evolving, the spy agency said.

The terrorism indicators were one of the recommendations of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attacks on Christchurch masjidain, after 51 people were killed by a lone terrorist on March 15, 2019.

More than 20% of the SIS’ investigations came from public tips, and Kitteridge previously told Stuff contact from the public was now regular. “That suggests that there has been extremism of motivation towards violence.”

Two key elements have surfaced in the New Zealand context – the ideologies themselves have morphed together, because of groups combining and merging online and “cherry-picking from a range of extremist views.”

The second element was the volume and tone of discussions in online forums, including mainstream social media, Kitteridge said. Violent threats were made frequently, especially online.

The guide was based on an analysis of the behaviours observed during all New Zealand's terrorism-related incidents and investigations over the past 16 years.