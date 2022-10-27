Diver drowned in central Hawke's Bay named

Te Angiangi Marine Reserve, which is located between Blackhead and Aramoana beaches, on the Hawke's Bay coast. (File photo)

A diver who drowned in Central Hawke’s Bay last week has been named as 52-year-old Gavin Mackay from Mahora, Hastings.

Police were called to Aramoana Beach at 7.35pm October 18 after he failed to surface from freediving and worked with the Coastguard to search for him.

He was found unresponsive in the water at 8.15pm and could not be revived.

“Our thoughts are with his friends and family,” police said in a statement.