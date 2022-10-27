Sub-machine gun, 'large' stash of LSD, ammunition and cash seized in Auckland

Operation Cobalt is targeting and disrupting illegal behaviour, police say.

A gun, a “concoction” of illegal drugs, ammunition and stolen jewellery and tools have been recovered during a search of Auckland properties this week.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said warrants were executed across Wednesday and Thursday across the region as part of Operation Cobalt – which has associations with the Head Hunters.

Among the items found were 23 x 15g bottles of GBL (Gamma butyrolactone), a “large quantity” of LSD, and smaller amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis.

A Tec-9 sub-machine gun, and a range of ammunition, was also found at the property on Valdese Rise, in Browns Bay, along with $25,000 in cash.

A 32-year-old woman at the address was arrested, and is facing “serious” charges, Schmid said.

She will appear before the North Shore District Court on charges including possession for supply of GBL and LSD.

She has also been charged with unlawfully possessing a prohibited firearm and four counts of unlawfully possessing explosives, Schmid said.

Other charges relate to theft and drugs offences.

Schmid said Operation Cobalt continued to target and disrupt illegal behaviour, “such as the operation allegedly being operated by this syndicate”.

“This is a pleasing result given the harm we know is being inflicted on communities when these drugs are distributed.”

Schmid said the investigation remains ongoing, and police cannot rule out further arrests being made.

Police encourage anyone with information about illegal activities taking place in their community to get in touch with 105, or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.