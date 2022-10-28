Synthetic track at Awapuni Racecourse up and racing

Race chief executive Tim Savell, left, and racing minister Keiran McAnulty inspect the surface of the new artificial racetrack at Awapuni Racecourse in Palmerston North.

Horse numbers in Central Districts are expected to grow and the regional economy to get a boost now a synthetic track at Awapuni Racecourse in Palmerston North has opened.

Work started on the track in January and while it has had some trials since August, it was officially opened on Thursday night.

Designed to avoid race meeting cancellations when it’s wet, the track won’t be used for a race day until May, but is used for training every day and there has been some jump outs and trials on it.

The course cost $13.5 million, with $10.5m coming from the Provincial Growth Fund, with the rest coming from the Race group, which runs racing at Awapuni and Trentham in Wellington.

READ MORE:

* Awapuni synthetic track up and running

* Synthetic track at Awapuni racecourse nears completion

* Multi-million-dollar funding confirmed for Awapuni racecourse



WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The new artificial track is inside the existing main track.

The Awapuni track was the third and final project completed as part of a $27.75 million contribution from the Provincial Growth Fund, which funded new tracks at Cambridge and Riccarton in Christchurch, which have already been completed.

The free-draining track should ensure no race days are lost to poor weather. The surface is made from sand, wax and twine, and the material is regularly turned over.

Race chief executive Tim Savell said there were about 200 horses based at Awapuni and it could increase to 400.

One new stables has been built and two more are under way. Race has bought some land nearby to account for any further growth.

“Already we’ve had some trainers relocate here and more are talking about it. It’s a really important asset. We couldn’t afford to do it ourselves.”

Awapuni, which is home to the Marton, Rangitīkei, Feilding and Manawatū racing clubs, hosts about 18 race days a year, but that could potentially increase to 30, with an extra 12 race days scheduled for next winter.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Race chief executive Tim Savell, left, Race chairman Paul Humphries, racing minister Keiran McAnulty, Palmerston North, mayor Grant Smith, NZ Thoroughbred Racing chief operating officer Darin Balcombe and Manawatū Racing Club president Craig Sheridan officially open the new track.

“It’s a vote of confidence in the region. That’s the point. Racing is a massive contributor to the economy nationally.”

Savell said a normal race day brought in about $2m and Race got a share of that. It kept people employed and meant events which may have been held at Race’s function centre, could instead benefit other venues.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing chief operating officer Darin Balcombe said the track was an amazing asset for the industry and studies of the new track in Cambridge showed owners had saved $3m just being able to train and trial at one venue.

Racing minister Kieran McAnulty attended the opening and said the track was significant locally and nationally.

“The investment from the Government, it always was to have a bit more security around the weather and always was to demonstrate the quality of our horses on the same tracks they use overseas.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The track when it was still under construction in June.

He said the new track would be less affected by weather so gave racing clubs more certainty when planning race days and safer conditions for horses and riders.

“This investment will create a leading racing venue that will set up the local racing community for decades to come.

“The new tracks in Waikato and Canterbury are already proving their worth. Now it’s time for Central Districts’ racing enthusiasts, trainers, breeders and racehorses to experience the difference in their own backyard.”

Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere said the investment created a world-class racing venue that was less vulnerable to weather.