Children joking about carrying out terrorist attacks concerning, NZ spy boss says

Violent extremists are getting younger, a trend that was also being seen in New Zealand, says NZSIS boss Rebecca Kitteridge. The spy agency has released public guidelines for identifying people motivating to commit violence.

Children are joking online about committing racially motivated terrorist attacks, causing the Security Intelligence Service to become increasingly concerned about potential teenage terrorists and teachers to struggle with kids who have gone down the rabbit hole.

“I don’t think the threat should be taken less seriously because it’s from a younger person, they have committed terrible atrocities in other parts of the world,” Director-general Rebecca Kitteridge told Stuff in an interview.

“It’s a trend that’s been seen in other like countries, that there’s an increase in teenagers who are accessing violent extremist content online,” Kitteridge said. “It’s still a small minority of the people of interest that we are investigating, but it’s a concern that this is happening at all.”

She confirmed school-aged children were currently under investigation, but declined to provide details about numbers or location.

The trend is almost certainly related to online content, she said.

“So I think it’s really important that parents stay close to their kids, have good strong relationships, know where their mindsets are at,” Kitteridge said.

“What should be of concern to all of us as a society is the normalisation of this kind of exchange online, of casual references to violence, casual really racist rhetoric, this is something we have to grapple with as a society.”

If concerns were voiced early, school-aged children could get help, she said. “These kids are often quite vulnerable.”

Kate Gainsford, Aotea College principal and PPTA Te Wehengarua Secondary Principals Council chairperson, said teachers had seen the effects of children spending more time online and unsupervised since Covid broke out.

”They have been going down rabbit holes, isolating themselves, and schools have put a lot of work into helping these students rebuild connections and restore relationships,” Gainsford said. “Education is largely a social experience, and that’s been watered down over this time or removed. Students are really optimistic and supportive of each other, so being deprived of that every day is hard.”

There were more concerns around young people’s mental health and more referrals to agencies, many of which were overloaded, Gainsford said. Others weren’t returning to school. “It’s an indication of a disengagement or disconnect of one kind or another."

Parents needed to understand at least some of the cybersecurity risks and develop rules about children’s online interactions, particularly with strangers, she said.

Jericho Rock-Archer

Christchurch's Te Aratai College principal Richard Edmundson, where white supremacist Phillip Arps recently failed in his bid for election to the school board, said kids were being exposed to far worse than parents realised.

"We as adults don't know what our kids are watching, the range and depth of nastiness. As a country this is something we are going to have to look at critically."

Knowing the signs

New Zealand’s threat level is currently at medium. A terrorist attack is considered feasible and could well occur.

The NZSIS on Thursday released its first ever public guidelines to identifying violent extremists, on recommendation of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attacks on Christchurch masjidain, after 51 people were killed by a lone terrorist on March 15, 2019.

Kia mataara ki ngā tohu – Know the signs: a guide for identifying signs of violent extremism contains almost 50 indicators, grouped into seven themes: mindset and ideology, associations and relationships, research and planning, gathering knowledge and resources, preparation, security awareness, and unusual behaviour change.

Examples of indicators include: praising known violent extremists, displaying imagery and symbols from violent extremist groups, developing a hostile “us vs them” world view, paying particular attention to security, and accessing instructional videos on making weapons.

But Kitteridge already used a keynote address at PPTA Te Wehengarua’s National Secondary Education Leadership Summit in July to warn educators terrorists were getting younger, and that schools were an important component of addressing violent extremism.

“The internet poses particular challenges in the violent extremism space – the space where many of our young people spend a great portion of their lives.”

Because of groups combining and merging online, ideologies had morphed together and extremists were “cherrypicking” from a range of extremist views. It was now considered a terrorist attack is most likely to be carried out by a lone wolf, recruited online, Kitteridge said.

In younger people, the SIS was seeing children viewing and sharing violent extremist content online and often joking about carrying out terrorist attacks in closed online groups. This was particularly being seen in relation to white identity-motivated violent extremism.

Teachers could help by building connections, fostering strengths, challenging “them and us” narratives, and encouraging critical thinking, Kitteridge said. “These contributions from the education sector will be foundational in defending Aotearoa against disinformation.”

In Christchurch and around the country following the mosque attacks, schools had to grapple with students viewing or sharing the shooting video online.

In 2017, a teenager who converted to Islam and became radicalised online was arrested in relation to a violent incident in a Christchurch shopping complex, after threatening to ram a car into a crowd.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti launches a collaboration between Government, educators and tech-industries to teach primary school-aged children vital online security skills.

Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti on Thursday said building cybersecurity and critical thinking skills at school was imperative.

“Dealing with the bad actors that are out there ...while the internet is fantastic, everything else the internet brings is something we have to be really conscious of, she said during an address at Naenae College.

“We must ensure we’ve an educational component that goes alongside that, while we can work as a Government to see how we can minimise those harms.”

Other countries like Finland did this right from kindergarten, she said.

PPTA Te Wehengarua junior vice president Chris Abercrombie said Kitteridge’s warnings around the increasing youth of terrorists was “particularly concerning and instructive”.

“We strongly agree with Miss Kitteridge about the vital role that schools play in developing students’ ability to think critically and recognise disinformation. The guide her organisation has produced will be extremely useful for schools.”

The United Nations Counter-Terrorism Centre says young people are targeted by “recruitment and radicalisation” by violent extremist organisation and in terrorist attacks. They are also well-positioned to promote a culture of tolerance and peace among peers.