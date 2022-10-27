Road reopened following serious car and motorbike crash in Auckland's Ladies Mile

The crash closed part of the road for a few hours. (File photo)

A busy Auckland intersection has reopened after a crash involving a car and a motorbike.

Police were called to the incident, at the intersection of Ladies Mile and Remuera Rd, Remuera, at about 6.25pm on Thursday.

Initial reports suggested there were “serious injuries”, police said earlier in a statement.

A spokesperson later said they understood a person was in a critical condition.

Initially, road closures and diversions were in place.

Police said the road reopened about 9pm.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.