Police looking for two people after stolen car crashed and five fled on foot

Police are making enquiries to find two people who fled on foot after crashing a stolen car in central Auckland.

A police spokesperson said police saw the stolen vehicle in the Owairaka area about 6.25pm on Thursday.

The vehicle fled from police and collided with another vehicle near the intersection of Pine St and Eldon Rd – at Balmoral Rd, Mt Eden, a short time later.

The occupants of the car fled on foot. Police say they located three offenders nearby, and two were outstanding.

A person in the other vehicle was assessed by St John Ambulance at the scene, but did not require further medical attention.

Police remain at the scene as of 8pm, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.