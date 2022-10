Police were called to the scene of the crash just before 1.30pm on Thursday afternoon. (File photo)

One person has died after a single vehicle crash in Remuera on Thursday afternoon.

Police confirmed they responded to reports of the crash on Rangitoto Ave at 1.26pm on October 27.

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries, however they have since died, a police spokesperson said.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash remains ongoing, they said.

In the meantime, the incident has been referred to the Coroner.