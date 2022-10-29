'Inappropriate and disturbing': Doll festival not sorry for selling golliwogs

At least two golliwogs were on sale at the Festival of Doll Art in Auckland.

An Auckland doll festival has no plans to ban golliwogs, despite the race relations commissioner saying it was “inappropriate and disturbing” to see them for sale.

At least two golliwogs were on sale on Saturday at the Festival of Doll Art, which is organised by the Auckland Dollmakers and Collectors Club.

Club spokesperson Andrea Blinman said she was comfortable with the dolls being sold at the show.

”I haven’t really thought of it, they have always been a part of the doll world.”

READ MORE:

* Gift shop selling golliwog doll backs artist as racism debate reignites

* Five times dolls have landed their makers in hot water

* Golliwog sales dropped from Facebook page after comments row



Blinman said she saw no need to apologise for the golliwogs, and it was up to people “if they want to buy them or not”.

”No, I don’t think I need to address it, it is up to the people and if they want to buy them or not.”

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon said there was no place for “distasteful golliwogs” to be sold in 2022.

“I would ask the persons that are selling the golliwogs to remove them.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Auckland Dollmakers and Collecters Club says it will not be banning golliwogs from its shows.

Controversy over golliwogs has been a recurring debate in recent years.

In 2015, Pak’nSave was forced to pull a golliwog toy from its shelves after a public outcry about the toy's origins.

Pak'n Save said one of its supermarkets made an "error of judgment" in selling the dolls, and apologised to customers.

In February 2022, the owner of a North Otago gift shop promoting golliwogs said the dolls should not be considered offensive.

“They [the dolls] are not racist. It's nothing to do with race,” Dot Smith, owner of Riverstone Country Gift Shop on State Highway 1 south of the Waitaki River, said.

Smith said the dolls were made by girls from two tribal villages in Sri Lanka with “care and love”, and might otherwise end up as prostitutes. Smith said she buys the dolls from a Sri Lankan woman she met at a gift fair in Australia.

STUFF She stands three metres tall, a racial anachronism in corrugated iron. (Video first published in July 2020)

Speaking then, Foon said: “People must take the time to understand the history and origins of these offensive icons, particularly if they wish to make money from selling them.

“Changing attitudes can mean practises that were once considered acceptable are now inappropriate and offensive. Golliwogs fall into this category as they perpetuate negative and insulting stereotypes that have historically been used to dehumanise and mock.

“They have no place in our community. We should leave behind things that no longer reflect the kind of people and society that we aspire to be. We should, at all times, give nothing to racism.”

In 2018, Human Rights Commission spokesperson Christine Ammunson said golliwog dolls were created in the United States in the “Jim Crow era of racial segregation”.

“They are not harmless dolls and never have been.”

The Auckland Dollmakers and Collectors Club had been running for more than 35 years, after forming in 1983. Only one founding member is still alive.

Club members are generally either collectors or doll-makers themselves.

Doll clubs were huge in the early 1990s when porcelain doll-making was fashionable, but numbers have dwindled in recent years.