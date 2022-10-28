The people keen to contest Hamilton West in a by-election triggered by Gaurav Sharma

Gaurav Sharma plans on running in the Hamilton West by-election and launching a new centrist party. Video first published October 18 2022.

Potential candidates to be Hamilton West’s next MP are starting to emerge but former MP Tim Macindoe, who held the seat for four terms, isn’t standing.

The by-election scheduled for 10 December, was called after the former Labour MP Gaurav Sharma, was expelled from the party earlier this month, and soon thereafter stood down as a member of parliament altogether.

The electorate has been without an MP since, but the selection period for the two major parties closed on Wednesday and at least six names are being floated as potential candidates for the by-election.

The bellweather seat will prove a test of Labour’s electoral mandate and a timely opportunity for minor parties to see how they are resonating with voters.

Tom Lee/Stuff Georgie Dansey, a former teacher and union organiser, is a nominee for the Labour Party’s Hamilton West candidacy. (File photo)

Stuff understands that both major parties will field candidates who do not have parliamentary experience.

Labour’s potential candidates so far are Georgie Dansey and Jamie Toko, according to Dave Macpherson, a former long-standing city councillor and a Labour Party member.

Dansey, a former teacher and union organiser was number 84 on the party list in the last general election and confirmed she had put her name forward for the chance to contest the by-election on the Labour ticket.

Should she be selected, Dansey said: “Although it’s unfortunate this by-election is happening, it is an opportunity to continue demonstrating the competent and forward-thinking party we are.”

The National party remained tight-lipped today about possible candidates but said it would announce a shortlist of candidates within the coming week.

Stuff understands potential candidates could include the city’s former mayor Andrew King, business director Rachel Afeaki Taumoepeau and health practitioner Dr Frances Hughes, who did not return calls today.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Former Hamilton West MP and National Party member Tim Macindoe has decided not to stand, saying there is “a very good pool of people”. (File photo)

Macindoe said that one reason for him not standing was the high calibre of the National Party’s potential candidates.

“I am aware of a very good pool of people. That was a factor in me not standing.”

Sharma too has indicated he will run in the upcoming by-election, this time under the banner of a yet-to-be-named centrist party he intends to form.

Sharma hopes the election will be won on local issues he says he is familiar with.

“Some constituents have called me with concerns about Te Pūkenga, which is based in Hamilton West, and the future of free internships. Others things like crime I am also familiar with, working with local police to reduce the burden on their services where possible.”

Aaron Wood Gaurav Sharma plans to contest the election under the banner of a yet-to-be-named centrist party he intends to form.

Of the minor parties Stuff contacted, only TOP had selected a candidate: Naomi Pocock.

Pocock, the party’s unsuccessful candidate in the neighbouring East ward in 2020, said: “Certainly we are keen to see Hamilton develop and grow. It is the city of the future, in the golden triangle, and we want to see Hamilton do better for itself.”

The ACT party’s Hamilton West membership will decide on Sunday if a candidate is stood, and who that might be.