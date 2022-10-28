Fourteen fire engines respond to blaze at Auckland's Wiri

More than a dozen fire crews responded to the fire in Wiri on Friday night.

Firefighters from across Auckland rushed to a fire at a commercial property in Auckland’s Wiri.

Fourteen fire engines attended the incident on Golden Arches Place.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the fire was reported at 6.38pm on Friday.

A third alarm was called, meaning the first crew in attendance asked for backup.

Fenz Counties Manukau group manager Dave McKeown said firefighters confined the fire to one machine in a factory.

“A fire investigator is on site and a couple of crews will remain at the site to monitor the area.”

As of 7.57pm, the rest of the crews had left or were preparing to leave.

Businesses on Golden Arches Place include Inghams Enterprises, GSF Fresh and Taylor Farms.