Nearly 1700 lightning strikes across NZ, more than 1100 in Southland alone

Thunder, humidity and rain are set to continue through the weekend, and into next week, MetService say.

Thunderstorms and bouts of heavy rain are cropping up across most of the country, as mild, muggy weather is set to hang around for most of the week.

As of 9.05pm, there had been 1688 lightning strikes recorded across the country – including 1133 in Southland alone, according to MetService.

A severe thunderstorm warning for Gore and Southland was issued shortly after 5.30pm, as MetService warned of heavy rain, hail and “frequent” lightning across the region.

Lightning also hit Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland) earlier on Saturday afternoon – with 107 strikes to 6pm – but it had “blown up pretty hard” in Otago and Southland, MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman said.

READ MORE:

* Weather: Wet, windy weekend on the way as fronts move across the country

* Wet weather rugby: Rain expected to impact Women's World Cup quarterfinals



There were 19 severe weather watches and warnings in place across most of Aotearoa as of Saturday afternoon, 16 of which are for heavy rain across the North and South islands.

An “unstable” air mass is rolling across the country from the north, bringing “really moist, relatively warm” weather with it, which was expected to linger through most of the working week,

“It’s not looking flash.”

Heavy rain warnings were in place for Northland, Mount Taranaki, Bay of Plenty (west of Opotiki), Bay of Plenty (from Opotiki eastwards), the Tararua Range, Buller, Richmond and Bryant Ranges, and the Rai Valley, Westland (from Otira southwards) and Tasman west of Motueka, between Saturday and Monday.

What was previously a heavy rain watch for Auckland, including Great Barrier Island, had been upgraded to a warning as of 9pm – with MetService forecasting between 60-90mm of rain, and peak rates of 25-40mm in localised downpours during the morning.

This warning is in place from 4am to 3pm on Sunday, during which time the Auckland Marathon will be held.

Meanwhile, heavy rain watches were in place in Waikato, Taupō, Coromandel Peninsula, the central North Island hill country – from Waitomo and North Taranaki to Tongariro National Park – and the ranges of Westland, north of Otira.

MetService had also issued a strong wind watch for Wellington (including the Remutaka Hill Road), and the Canterbury High Country, into Sunday.

The weather over most of the country was looking “pretty average” on Saturday, with a lot of rain and shower activity, as well as humidity – except for in Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay.

Six60’s Wellington show on Saturday night had to be postponed due to “dangerously high wind gusts”, and rescheduled for Sunday, as the weather was forecast to clear overnight.

Generally speaking, Sunday would bring “more of the same”, with heavy rain and strong winds forecast for some areas.

More thunderstorms were also possible on Sunday, Pyselman said.

MetService There will be heavy rain and some strong winds for areas of the country on Friday and into the weekend.

The weather would still be quite active on Monday, but would start to settle – easing into a “slight reprieve” on Tuesday and Wednesday, before another system is due to arrive from the Tasman Sea bringing more heavy rain and warm air.

“It’s going to be a pretty up-and-down sort of week.”

In terms of temperature, Saturday was likely to be the warmest, with a few regions recording highs 8C higher than the average for this time of year.

It was forecast to reach 28C in Napier, when the average for this time is 20. Shortly before 4pm, the temperature in Napier city was 27.5C, and 28C in Hastings.

“That’s a big number for this time of year.”

Christchurch, Kaikoura and Palmerston North were also sitting at about 26C – when 18C is the average temperature in each region at this time of year.

These higher-than-normal temperatures would continue overnight in many places, Pyselman said, with Napier and Hastings set to get down to 19C.

Saturday would also see a mild, muggy night in lots of places, he said.