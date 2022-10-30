Opposition to Ruahine Range paper road closure remains

The Manawatū District Council is proposing to close a section of a paper road, off Opawe Rd, which gives access to Ruahine Forest Park.

A man opposed to the potential removal of a section of accessway to the Ruahine Range believes a council is trying to change the minds of people against the closure.

The Manawatū District Council earlier this year proposed to close a section of a paper road, an unformed legal road, in Pohangina in northern Manawatū, which provides access to the Ruahine Forest Park.

The paper road crosses farmland to a Ruahine Range crossing used by hunters and trampers.

Under the proposal, the road would be closed and transferred to the farm owner, with a public access right-of-way easement offered as a replacement. The new easement would be where there was an existing poled route.

Feilding man Pol​ Brouwer is one 61 people who made a submission against the closure of the road.

Under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act, he requested all submissions and the submitters’ contact details.

But, he was denied the contact details and wasannoyed they had been supplied to The Property Group, which was acting on behalf of the council.

He said The Property Group had been contacting submitters, asking them to change their mind, which the council shouldn’t be doing.

The Property Group contacted Brouwer to go through any issues, but he wasn’t interested.

“It's like an election where someone voted for National or Labour and after the election someone comes to change your mind. It's just not on.”

Groups against the closure, including the Federated Mountain Clubs, the New Zealand Deer Stalkers Association and the Department of Conservation, represented thousands of people, he said.

A statement from the council said submitter details were provided to The Property Group.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff A nearby poled route, which gives access to Ruahine Forest Park.

“Given the interest in the road-stopping proposal and the longevity of the issues, including the earlier involvement of officers in matters relating to the unformed road, [the] council’s preference was for the proposal to be independently processed and reported on.

“[The] council’s infrastructure team is still considering various options to address concerns, but review of submissions and recommendations to the hearings committee will be undertaken by Ryan O’Leary, from [The Property Group].”

The statement said using The Property Group helped with resourcing for the submission and hearings process, and the use of independent consultants was common.

“[O’Leary] has made himself available to speak to submitters, explain aspects of the proposal and address questions and concerns of submitters who have opposed the proposal.”

“Again, it is common for these types of discussions to occur with submitters on a proposal, road stopping or otherwise.

“It is considered good practise to engage with submitters on the issues raised through submissions and see if matters of concern can be narrowed or resolved. Submitters do not have to take up the opportunity to meet with Mr O’Leary.”

O’Leary did not respond to a request for comment from Stuff.

One of theissues people were opposed to the closure was because the easement would not have the same rights as the paper road and could be closed by the landowner.

Brouwer said there were only four submissions supporting the proposal and two of those did not understand the easement conditions, which were “horrific compared to the legalities of the paper road”.

“Read through the small print, they can close it.”

The council statement said the issues with the easement were being considered by council staff, The Property Group and would go before the council’s yet-to-be-appointed hearings committee.

“The hearings committee needs to decide whether to uphold the objections and if not, they will be referred to the Environment Court.

“These are not matters for council officers to comment on at this stage of the process.”

But the statement said the proposed draft easement could be surrendered, but only by agreement between the council and the landowner, and after public notice and a period of consultation.

The hearing will be scheduled for later this year or early 2023.

Pohangina man John Dykman was concerned if the road was replaced with an easement it would set a precedent for the closure of other paper roads.

Dykman was also contacted by The Property Group but told O’Leary he was against the closure.