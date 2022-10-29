Two people win $500,000 in Lotto draw, as Powerball rolls over to $8 million

Two people have won Lotto’s First Division, and eight won Second Division.

The weekend has just become that much sweeter for two lucky New Zealanders who have each won $500,000 in Saturday night’s Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were both sold on MyLotto, to players from Hamilton and Marlborough.

Powerball was not won, and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Eight people have also won $31,298 in Lotto’s Second Division. One person also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $46,898.

Three of the eight winning Second Division tickets were sold in Palmerston North, as well as in Mahia Beach, Waikato, Rotorua, New Plymouth and Christchurch.

A Strike player from Taranaki also has plenty to celebrate, having won $200,000 with Strike Four.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ App.