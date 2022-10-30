5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes near alpine village in top of the south

A moderate 5.3 earthquake was recorded by Geonet at 12.35pm on Sunday originating near the Nelson Lakes area.

A moderate earthquake has been recorded around the middle of the upper-South Island.

Geonet recorded the 5.3 magnitude quake happened at 12.35pm on Sunday, and originated 30 kilometres south-west of St Arnaud.

The earthquake was recorded as being felt across the upper half of the South Island and the south-western coast of the North Island, with the earthquake’s effects felt the strongest around the top of the Southern Alps.

The majority of people recording the sensation of the earthquake said it felt light, with one person saying it felt extreme in the Marlborough region.

An Alpine Lodge employee based in St Arnaud said people at the lodge felt the earthquake when it happened. It was more of a “gentle rolling” than a “bone shaking” earthquake.