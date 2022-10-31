PM Jacinda Ardern expects further liquor law changes to be 'heavily contested'

Justice Minister Kiri Allan said alcohol is "so ingrained in our culture", and change is coming.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expects any further changes to alcohol licencing laws to face heavy resistance.

On Sunday, Justice Minister Kiri Allan announced changes tilting the playing field towards communities in licensing decisions, and announcing alcohol sponsorship will be reviewed.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she expected the changes announced on Sunday to liquor licencing to be straightforward, but further changes to be difficult.

Alcohol licencing hearings may also become more informal, to better cater for community groups who might not be represented by high-powered lawyers, as alcohol companies and retailers can be.

Speaking to RNZ’s Morning Report on Monday morning, Jacinda Ardern said she expected any further changes to liquor laws around sponsorship and marketing to be “heavily contested” as the Government expects to make further changes around marketing in March next year.

READ MORE:

* Legal challenges against Auckland Council's local alcohol policy cost ratepayers over $1m

* Alcohol pressure group celebrates Auckland Council decision to support MP’s bill

* Auckland Council supports members' bill to end alcohol advertising in sport



“This is an issue we do want to do something about it, but we have to be aware of the consequences,” she said.

Ardern expected those consequences to be lobbying and legal challenges from the alcohol lobby and the flow through effect on its financial support in community organisations.

“This is something that is relatively embedded… it's often connected to things we really value in our community, like community sport.”

She said the announced changes made to licensing decisions to be straightforward.

Dr Nicki Jackson, executive director of Alcohol Healthwatch, said she was worried about the timing of the announcement with the legislation passing so close to an election, but getting rid of the appeals process was a good start by the Government.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Dr Nicki Jackson said she was worried the Government’s piecemeal approach could risk not getting marketing and supply changes over the line so close to an election.

“There’s an impossibly high standard of evidence communities have to present,” she said.

Jackson said it was good the changes were being made, but they didn’t address the core drivers of New Zealand’s booze culture: availability, price and marketing.

“In terms of marketing, if we go at it piecemeal...we just risk the industry moving to other kinds of platforms,” she said.

The Government hasn’t presented the text of their changes yet, but Jackson wanted to see power for communities not just to stop new licences, but also remove existing ones.

“That’s what communities are crying out for,” she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chlöe Swarbrick was happy to see a development on the issue and returning more power to local bodies, as the law intended. (File photo)

Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick said the changes announced by the Government effectively restored local democracy and would enforce the law as it was intended.

“I’m stoked we have seen some developments here,” the Green Party MP said to Morning Report.

Swarbrick introduced a members bill which would amend the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act to provide more controls around liquor marketing.

Q+A The rugby league legend and former alcohol marketer discusses an upcoming bill on alcohol sponsorship in sport. (Video published October 2.)

In March, Swarbrick told Auckland Council’s governing body meeting that advertising, sponsorship and exposure “normalised and glamorised” the substance.

Swarbrick said local democracy was the “intent” of local alcohol policies when they were first legislated, but the law wasn’t working as intended as

“This is about legislation working as best possible for local communities,” she said.