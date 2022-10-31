Road open after West Auckland crash sends one to hospital in moderate condition

Police said a person was taken to hospital out of precaution after a single-car crash in Te Atatu. (File photo)

A single-car crash in Te Atatu has caused one to be taken to hospital in a moderate condition and seen buses diverted after a West Auckland road was closed.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were attending a single-vehicle crash on Te Atatu Road in Te Atatu South after they were notified at 4.18am.

They said the sole occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital out of precaution.

St John said the service was alerted to the crash at 6.19am and took one person to Waitākere Hospital in a moderate condition.

Auckland Transport closed Te Atatu Road at about 6.45am between Cron Ave and Elcoat Ave after debris from the crash blocked lanes, and then closed the road to northbound traffic at the Great North Road roundabout at 7am.

AT said the 131, 133, 133x and 162 bus services would temporarily detour until further notice.