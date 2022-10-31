The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, October 31

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Girl’s sweet lullaby for her pet cat

Supplied Three-year-old Claire goes all out when it's her cat carrot's bedtime.

Mondays can sometimes be hard, but this girl singing to her cat may just make it a tiny bit better– watch the video above!

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Golden retriever Millie helps people recover from brain injuries at an Auckland rehab centre.

Golden retriever helps rehabilitate patients

Patients using an Auckland rehabilitation service are learning to use their limbs again with the help of a golden retriever called Millie.

Since 2020, Millie has been a staff member at ABI Rehabilitation in West Auckland, helping people recover from traumatic brain injuries.

LAWRENCE SMITH Patients using an Auckland rehabilitation service are learning to use their limbs again with the help of a golden retriever called Millie.

Millie belongs to clinical lead physiotherapist Julia Sweeney, who noticed during the Covid-19 lockdown that morale was low with patients and staff.

“I thought Millie coming in would help lift everyone’s spirits when they weren’t able to see their family or friends.

Biggest turnout at breast cancer awareness walk

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The Pink Ribbon Walk took place at North Hagley Park, in Christchurch, raising funds and awareness for breast cancer.

North Hagley Park was a sea of pink on Sunday as about 1250 people took part in the Pink Ribbon Walk to celebrate breast cancer survivors and raise breast health awareness.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff North Hagley Park was a sea of pink on Sunday.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ head of fundraising Nicky Sinclair-Perkins said it was the eighth walk in Christchurch, and one of the biggest turnouts to date.

The atmosphere was “really positive, really upbeat, with lots of special moments”, she said.

Facebook A long-eared owl was rescued by fishermen off the coast of Scotland after crews saw it being attacked by seagulls.

Attacked owl rescued by fishing crew in Scotland

A long-eared owl was rescued by boaties off the coast of Scotland after the fishing crew saw it being attacked by seagulls.

The owl was thought to have blown off course before landing on a fishing boat 160km off the coast of Scotland, BBC reports.

Facebook The rescued owl served a short stint as crew on board the fishing boat.

The team said in a social media post: “[It] was starting to become used to the comings and goings of crew in the wheelhouse, even letting him out to stretch his wings.

"Although getting an unwilling owl to go back into his temporary home isn't the easiest of operations!"

The owl breed looks deceptively long and thin while flying, but is usually no larger than a woodpigeon. They also traditionally prefer dense coniferous woodlands to being at sea.

Craig McKenzie/Stuff Most New Zealanders have never seen a rock wren.

Pīwauwau rock wren takes out Bird of the Year title

The small and reclusive pīwauwau rock wren has been crowned Bird of the Year 2022.

Although it only survives in small pockets of South Island high country and most New Zealanders have never seen one, it was crowned champion in a close race with two high-profile birds the Kororā/little penguin and the perennial crowd pleaser, the kea.

After a two-week voting period filled with creative campaigning, a kākāpō controversy, and even a threat of legal action, the pīwauwau has risen to the pinnacle of the New Zealand avian ladder.