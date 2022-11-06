Flocks without shepherds - a third of New Zealand's dioceses without bishops

The Hamilton Diocese has been waiting almost a year for a new bishop, while Palmerston North has gone without for three years (file photo).

New Zealand is two bishops short, with one diocese waiting three years – and counting – for a replacement.

The Hamilton and Palmerston North dioceses make up a third of the country’s six ecclesiastical jurisdictions and serve more than 100,000 Catholics.

Palmerston North’s wait has been three years so far and Hamilton’s almost a year.

Feeding into the delay are the Pope working to determine the church’s future, a complex appointment process and an ageing priesthood, commentators say.

Stuff Bishop Steve Lowe used to be in Hamilton, but was asked to take over in Auckland in December 2021. He’s pictured in 2017.

The process to designate new bishops is not straightforward, particularly given the distance between New Zealand and the Holy See, explains Bishop Stephen Lowe of Auckland: “The process of appointing a bishop is not fast, and this can lead to frustration and speculation on what is happening. Behind the scenes, however, the process is happening.”

However, the faithful can rest assured knowing their call for new bishops is being heard.

“The process to appoint new bishops for the two dioceses is underway and under the supervision of the Apostolic Nuncio, which is the standard way bishops are appointed,” explains New Zealand Cardinal John Dew.

The current nuncio, like an ambassador to New Zealand, Archbishop Novatus Rugambwa, supplies a set of suitable candidates for the vacant position to Pope Francis who then makes the final selection.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Hamilton Catholic Cathedral has been without a bishop for nearly a year, but Auckland’s Bishop Steve Lowe says the appointment process is underway.

But why has it taken so long to appoint new bishops?

The reasons are a complex combination of Papal delays, a tradition of vocational seminary and, according to Dr Nicholas Thompson of the University of Auckland, an ageing priesthood that could make selecting experienced candidates with sufficient longevity difficult.

The two vacancies were born out of very different circumstances.

Hamilton’s last appointed Bishop, Stephen Lowe, was asked to take over the diocese of Auckland in December of last year after his predecessor Bishop Pat Dunne’s eyesight deteriorated.

For the time being, Lowe helps to oversee the Hamilton diocese in a less-involved role as apostolic administrator.

The delay in appointing new bishops is in part due to a Vatican occupied with the Synod on Synodality.

Palmerston North’s last Bishop Charles Drennan was asked to resign in 2019 after having admitted to sexual behaviour unbefitting of clergy – in what has become a common theme for a beleaguered Catholic Church.

And the Pope is busy, according to Dew: “Pope Francis has been very busy with a ‘Synod on Synodality’ in which Catholics world-wide have been asked to say what the future of the Church should be.”

This, some members of the clergy speculate, could be reason for the delay. The church simply has bigger fish to fry.

Robert Charles/Stuff The disgraced former Bishop of Palmerston North, Charles Drennan, resigned after admitting “sexual behaviour unbefitting of clergy.

The role of bishop is not one you simply apply for, says Father Matthew Vadakkevettuvazhiyil, rector of one of only two seminaries in the country, Holy Cross. Rather, the job requires a dedication to the church and its morals.

“These men have selected a vocation, it’s a call, a discernment.”

The decision to become a member of clergy is a profound one.

“You decide to serve as a spiritual leader for one’s community,” Vadakkevettuvazhiyil explains.

Although it takes time to become ordained, there are simply fewer priests than there have been in the past. One member of the church in Hamilton said: “There’s an overall shortage of priests, but there is a good pool of candidates.”

At the mass of installation for Bishop Stephen Lowe in last December, the new Bishop of Auckland provided a tongue-in-cheek reminder to Rugambwa that Hamilton and Palmerston North were still waiting on word from the Pope.

“Can I please ask you to work hard to find a great bishop for Hamilton? I think Palmerston North is looking for one too.”