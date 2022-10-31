Corrections losing staff faster than it can hire them

Corrections continues to suffer from a lack of new staff and increasing numbers of resignations. (File image)

Corrections is staring down the barrel of ever-increasing staff shortages, with the number of staff leaving the department outstripping new recruits.

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis​ said a recruitment drive should ease pressure, but it would need to bring in hundreds of new staff to make a real difference.

An answer to written parliamentary questions from ACT’s Corrections spokesperson Toni Severin​ by Davis shows staff attrition has risen significantly, while recruitment has fallen, in recent years.

While Corrections recruited 637 officers and had 282 leave in 2018, it hired 348 but had 516 leave in 2021.

Extrapolating figures for the year so far, Corrections was expected to hire 414 officers but lose 690 in 2022.

Corrections’ hiring woes have been repeatedly highlighted by Stuff in 2022, with hundreds of Corrections staff leaving the department in the first few months of the year.

The issue is being felt both inside and outside of prisons, with probation officers leaving due to low pay and the stress of increased workload during the Covid-19 pandemic and prison officers highlighting unsafe conditions.

The staffing crisis has led to inmates being locked down longer, while Arohata Prison inmates unsuccessfully took court action to try to stop Corrections moving them around the country.

Corrections said it needed 1000 more staff and people were leaving faster than they could be replaced.

Corrections Association of New Zealand president Floyd du Plessis​ said the union had made progress on improving conditions, but the main issue was money.

Corrections officers were seeing better wages for easier jobs and changing accordingly.

“You can’t begrudge them for that.”

Supplied Corrections Association of New Zealand president Floyd du Plessis says wages are the main reason it’s tough to hire and retain Corrections officers.

Private businesses were adjusting wages in line with inflation and demand – official unemployment was at an extremely low 3.3% as of August – but the public service wage freeze made that tougher for those in Government jobs.

“The Government needs to accept it’s a massive problem.”

The lack of staff made it harder for officers to hit targets for rehabilitation, training and supervision, which impacted inmates, he said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Arohata Prison inmates took legal action against Corrections to try to stop the department moving them due to staff shortages. (File image)

Severin said staff told her morale was extremely low as they felt Davis had not paid them enough attention when they spoke about issues.

News of good and bad employers travelled fast, so staff were likely telling people not to work for Corrections, she said.

“Not listened to, staffing issues, having to lock down prisons more ... would it be attractive to be a Corrections officer?”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT’s Corrections spokesperson says morale at Corrections is extremely low, exacerbating employment woes.

Corrections needed about 750 new staff in the next six months, but at current recruitment levels would not fill one-quarter of those roles, she said.

Severin recognised there was not an easy fix, but said changes proposed by ACT to immigration rules would make it much easier to get staff in.

Corrections was on a recruitment drive, even taking out television advertisements, but Severin said that would just take staff from one place with shortages to address another shortfall.

“No employer wants to lose employees.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says it will take some time for a recruitment drive to ease pressure on Corrections officers.

Davis​, in a statement, said the pandemic and labour shortage made recruitment difficult.

Corrections began a recruitment drive a few months ago, which included television advertising, which led to record levels of job applications for the year, he said.

“I have made it clear to Corrections that this is a top priority.”

The three-month training period meant it would take time for the shortages to ease, he said.