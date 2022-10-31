'Underdog' National Party unveils diverse candidate shortlist for Hamilton West by-election

Tama Potaka, Rachel Afeaki-Taumoepeau and Dr Frances Hughes, the National Party's shortlisted candidates for the Hamilton West by-election.

A Pasifika business director, a health leader and an iwi boss are the National Party’s potential candidates for the Hamilton West by-election.

The party has shortlisted Rachel Afeaki-Taumoepeau, the general manager of Oceania Health Dr Frances Hughes, and chief executive of Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki Tama Potaka.

However, the party president is expecting a “tough by-election” on December 10, and says National is the underdog.

The possible candidates represent a shift from a selection process which, in the past, has been beset by a lack of individuals that represent New Zealanders of different stripes and allegations of bullying leveled against Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell.

The Speaker of Parlament, Adrian Rurawhe, has informed the House that Dr Gaurav Sharma has resigned as an MP.

National Party president Sylvia Wood said: “National is looking forward to selecting a candidate who will campaign hard to earn the support of Hamilton West and represent them as their strong local MP.”

“We’re excited to select a candidate from such a strong, talented and diverse shortlist,” Wood said.

The by-election, called after beleaguered former Labour MP Dr Gaurav Sharma stood down from Parliament earlier this month, will be a litmus test for the opposition, who are keen to admonish the Government for being “addicted to wasteful spending” and “fuelling the cost-of-living crisis.”

And, although the National Party is the self-proclaimed underdog in the race, Wood said the blue team is intent on campaigning on issues pertinent to the bell weather voters of Hamilton West.

“Labour won Hamilton West with a higher margin than Stuart Nash did in Napier or Damien O’Connor did in West Coast-Tasman. Make no mistake, this will be a tough by-election and National is the underdog, but National is energised and ready to campaign hard on the issues that matter to people in Hamilton West.”

Rumoured as a potential candidate, former mayor of the city Andrew King didn’t make the cut. When asked on Monday afternoon if he felt this may have been for reasons of diversity, he wouldn’t provide comment.

He said he would support whoever the eventual candidate might be

The final selection meeting will be held on Sunday, November 6.