Former Olympic triathlete 'humble, kind and full of life'

Shane Reed wins the elite men’s section of the Oceania triathlon championships in Wellington in 2008.

Whether it was competing, coaching or even dancing, Olympian Shane Reed gave it his all.

The Manawatū man was a triathlete and coach who competed at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He had brain cancer and died at the weekend, aged 49.

His wife Tamara said Reed was humble, kind and full of life. He had a long career, which included the highlight of going to the Olympic Games, and when he retired he wanted to give back.

“He wrote a list of goals when he was 8 years old and at the top of his list was going to the Olympics, which was the last thing he ticked off. They were all about racing.”

WORLD TRIATHLON Shane Reed, the New Zealand triathlete who has died at 49, was a regular at World Cup events in the 1990s and 2000s.

He travelled to more than 50 counties in 18 years of competition, won three world aquathon titles between 1998 and 2004, was ranked in the top 25 in the world for 15 years, won three World Cups and had 35 top-10 finishes.

Tamara said he had a passion for pushing himself to perform at extreme levels and was tough mentally, but when he won a race he would dance.

“I wouldn’t call him a natural dancer, but when he was happy it came out.”

Reed didn’t start out as a triathlete. Born in Palmerston North, his family moved to the Gold Coast when he was 11.

He took up swimming to improve his asthma and while he had natural talent, he retired at 16 because he felt he wasn’t getting better.

“He was burnt out. He was doing 110km a week. He used to fall asleep at school. He swam at least four hours a day.”

He kept running for fun, then followed his younger brother Matt into triathlon when he was 20.

Stuff Tamara Reed, left, and husband Shane have run multisport coaching programmes.

Reed won his first World Cup when he was 22 in 1999 in Noosa and competed in more than 500 races.

“There were times he raced 30 weekends in a row. Back when he did that there wasn’t a lot of funding in sponsorship available,” Tamara said. “That was a way for him to live and train.”

He had a diploma and honours in arts, and one of his jobs outside of racing was as a cartoonist for magazines.

Reed moved back to New Zealand in 2006 after meeting Tamara.

At the 2008 Olympics Reed worked to help Bevan Docherty secure his bronze medal. Reed led the swim from start to finish and worked hard during the bike leg to help keep Docherty fresh.

Reed ended up finishing 34th and about 50m behind his brother Matt, who was 32nd. Matt is married to an American woman and was competing for the United States.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Shane Reed leads the field out of the swim leg during the men’s triathlon at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

After his last world cup in 2009 Reed retired and worked as a safety and surface technician in the air force for 10 years. While he decreased his training, he kept fit and would compete in local races.

In July last year he was stoked to have achieved one of his other ambitions when he became a swim coach at Kiwi West Aquatics Club in Palmerston North.

“No matter the level of the athletes, Shane always put his time into people, no matter if they were an adult of a young child ... he wanted to share his passion for the sport. He had a love of coaching.”

Reed and his wife established the Manawatū Triathlon Academy, which had about 50 members and produced a number of top young athletes.

He encouraged young people to dream big because he was just a boy from Palmerston North who made it to the Olympics.

He was a proud father to his two sons, who were aged 16 and 12.