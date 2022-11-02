Case against woman raising funds for Russian army could hinge on bank details – expert

Auckland woman Antonina Ovchinnikova has raised tens of thousands of dollars for volunteer units in the Russian military, which has illegally invaded Ukraine

A police investigation into an Auckland woman fundraising for volunteer Russian army units invading Ukraine could hinge on the fact she shared bank account details with her followers, one expert says.

Antonina Ovchinnikova runs a Russian language channel on Telegram – an encrypted messaging service – where she has been raising money since May to buy military supplies as part of Russia’s illegal invasion into the country.

Police confirmed on Wednesday they were investigating the woman.

“Police are aware of an individual appealing for donations via social media,” a spokesperson said.

READ MORE:

* Government urged to step up Russia sanctions effort, send lethal military equipment to Ukraine

* How economic sanctions are changing the way we do war

* NZ Super Fund and ACC to sell out of investments linked to Russian state



“Inquiries are ongoing to determine whether any offences have been committed.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland woman Antonina Ovchinnikova has used her Telegram following to raise tens of thousands of dollars for Russian volunteer units currently illegally invading Ukraine.

Neither police nor the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed what the investigation was focused on.

However, the ministry said: “New Zealand persons are prohibited under the Russia Sanctions Regulations from providing services and funds to entities that are sanctioned.”

There is yet to be anyone prosecuted in New Zealand for breaching sanctions the Government has placed against Russia.

Ovchinnikova denied that she ever touched the money that she helped raise.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Unidentified graves of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers are marked with a cross in a cemetery in the recently liberated town of Izium, Ukraine.

She also said she didn’t control the bank accounts. Instead, volunteers got in touch with her and asked to use her platform for help, she said.

“They [volunteers] live in Russia, bill in Russia, all in Russia, it is not given to me.

“Volunteers are in Russia, I do not touch anything, not mine,” Ovchinnikova said in an interview.

The University of Auckland’s Dr Anna Hood said whether someone was breaching the sanctions depended on whether they were found to be “facilitating” donations.

Supplied/Supplied International law academic Anna Hood says the police's investigation might hinge on the fact the woman provided bank account details in her Telegram posts.

There was not yet a legal understanding of what “facilitating” meant in this context, she said.

Without precedent and limited overseas case law, it was not clear to Hood how police or the courts would understand the legislation.

“Generally the word ‘facilitates’ is understood to include ‘making things easier for someone’, ‘assisting someone’ and ‘helping bring something about’,” she said.

“Arguably by providing bank account details and instructions for how to donate to Sberbank, Antonina is helping bring about the donations/making it easier for people to donate,” she said.

ACT leader David Seymour said if what Ovchinnikova was doing turned out to be legal, then Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta should “explain how this is possible and what she is prepared to do about it”.

“Every ruble donated to the Russian Army is helping it bring death and destruction to Ukrainian people who are the victims here.

“It's also helping put poorly trained Russian troops often in impossible circumstances, that many wouldn't have chosen if they'd had a choice,” he said.

The volunteer units ‘wind’ and ‘storm’ that have received supplies fundraised by Ovchinnikova do not appear on the list of Russian army units that New Zealand has sanctioned.