From 84th on the Labour list to contending a by-election: Georgie Dansey to stand for Hamilton West

Georgie Dansey has gone from lucky last on the Labour list in 2020 to a candidate for Hamilton West in a by-election which could prove an election barometer.

In 2020, Dansey was number 84 on the list but soon she’ll be front and centre – on Tuesday she was announced as the Labour Party candidate for the Hamilton West by-election.

“Well I think the one aspect is not going to differ is my commitment to the Labour Party and to my values, which is that we have a thriving and active community, and we have the best conditions for residents of Hamilton West,” she said.

Dansey who is of Ngāti Tūwharetoa descent, a union boss, business owner, former teacher, and mother, has been described by her party’s president Claire Szabó as: “a strong candidate for Hamilton West who brings experience and offers continuity”.

The 10 December Hamilton West by-election was called after former Labour MP Dr Gaurav Sharma accused senior party members and cabinet minister of bullying. Sharma stood down from Parliament last month in a confused effort to pre-empt the prime-minister’s use of the waka-jumping bill.

Sharma leaves Parliament and the Labour Party on poor terms and Dansey says the by-election is “unnecessary” and is disappointed the “taxpayer will be charged so much money for this [by-election].”

Given the celerity with which the Government has moved to call a by-election, potentially less than a year from the 2023 general election, Dansey say she will have to move with pace.

“This time it will be a much quicker, more intense campaign and I think I’m ready for that, and I’m ready for that because at the end of the day I want to make sure the people of Hamilton West are thriving in their communities.”

When asked if that implied her winning the election she remained reticent.

Tom Lee/Stuff Georgie Dansey says her favourite thing about Hamilton West is the plethora of playgrounds.

“Look, Labour has won one of the last five elections, so I’m not taking anything for granted for this seat.”

In the past Dansey has been involved with the Greens but says she’s now Labour to the core.

“Two of good friends from the Green Party were standing, so I took the opportunity to be their campaign manager, returning to Labour after that election, so I’m through and through Labour.”

Dansey says her party has done a good job thus far targetting bread-and-butter policies – education, health and housing.

“My aim, should I be elected, is to continue in that space, putting that work together for Hamilton West.”

Finding ways to reduce the pressure on voters’ back pockets through the cost-of-living crisis is something Dansey says she will prioritise in the coming by-election.

“The cost of living is high for people living in Hamilton West and a priority of mine would be ensuring all our people have enough money to live and live well by increasing wages, ensuring adequate social services are available for them and putting money into health and education.”

Dansey, who went to school in the city, say she loves living in Hamilton and bringing up her children in the city, but her favourite thing?

“How many playgrounds there are. We have the most playgrounds of all the cities in New Zealand.”