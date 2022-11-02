One fire truck with a high-reaching ladder left in Auckland after one broke overnight

Auckland central's fire station is one of the busiest in the country, and firefighters there say the challenges they face could soon have an impact on the public.

There is currently just one fire truck with a high-reaching ladder in the Auckland region after one broke down on Tuesday night.

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) reported on Wednesday that the Parnell ladder broke on Tuesday night and had been temporarily replaced with a salvage truck, which has no ladder attachment.

It leaves the Auckland region with just one 32-metre ladder truck, based in the Auckland Central fire station on Pitt Street.

Auckland’s union secretary Martin Campbell said if there were two serious fires in Auckland over the next day or so, the risk of serious damage or injury was very high.

READ MORE:

* Fenz can't rely on goodwill of poorly paid firefighters - mediation report

* Firefighters' union announces four further strikes

* Large fire at West Auckland beach sees firefighters work through night



“Once again, it’s Fire and Emergency’s lack of planning and long term strategy around the heavy aerials, that’s why we’re in the situation we’re in,” he said.

Campbell said the Parnell ladder was being repaired and it’s hoped it will only be out of action for 24 hours, but if certain parts cannot be found it may take longer to come “back online”.

Even so, two high reaching ladders for all of Auckland was barely enough, he said. In the 1980s, there were five such trucks in the growing city. Now in an emergency a truck may have to come from Hamilton, he said.

Supplied Long ladders are essential for some serious fires, Martin Campbell of the firefighters union said. (File photo)

The high-reach ladders are needed for any fires in buildings taller than three stories, and allow firefighters to tackle serious blazes more safely, Campbell said.

“They are multi-million dollar pieces of equipment, so that’s why we’ve always said this is something Fire and Emergency has known about for years.

“This is solely down to the lack of foresight from Fire and Emergency and its predecessor the New Zealand fire service.”

Dave Woon, Fire and Emergency Group Manager in Auckland said if any trucks were out of service, there were arrangements for replacements.

He said while the replacement for the Parnell truck had no ladder, there was one available if needed.

“The usual replacement truck was unavailable because some parts are being replaced. Another smaller specialist vehicle without an aerial ladder was made available at the station to ensure there would be a truck available for call-outs. If an aerial ladder was needed, that could be brought from another Auckland station.”

He said FENZ was in the process of buying four new 32-metre fire trucks, and reviewing the number of, and features of, the fire trucks they needed going forward.

“This work includes consultation with firefighters’ unions and associations,” Woon said.

“The public can be reassured we have the capability to respond to emergencies in Auckland and across the country.”

In 2020, a woman leapt from a burning house in Mt Eden and broke her leg because a ladder truck hadn’t been immediately deployed.

On Friday the union will run the first of four one-hour work stoppages amid ongoing strikes in response to firefighters’ working conditions and pay.

All union members will stop working entirely for one hour between 11am and midday on November 4, November 7, November 11 and November 14.

The union and FENZ have been undergoing a mediated facilitation process with a former employment court judge, who released his first report with recommendations for settlement last month.