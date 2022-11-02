Labour Hamilton West candidate seen at ambush protest against own minister

National president of the TEU, Tina Smith, speaks with Health minister Andrew Little to address concerns about university staff’s pay.

Health Minister Andrew Little was ambushed by Tertiary Education Union (TEU) members, including his party’s own newly announced candidate for Hamilton West, at the University of Waikato on Wednesday morning.

Instead of an innocuous ministerial announcement lauding a spending package aimed at bettering students’ mental health, Minister Little was met with cries of: “We lament your 2%! 2% won’t pay the rent!”

Also in attendance was a member of the Labour Party’s own – Georgie Dansey.

The party’s candidate in the upcoming Hamilton West by-election, was seen alongside union members, sporting a TEU pin.

She left after being approached by Stuff.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the by-election date for Hamilton West, after meeting Auckland's new mayor, Wayne Brown.

Dansey was announced only the day before as the party’s candidate to take on expelled member Gaurav Sharma next month.

TEU members, who voted to strike early last month after pay negotiations to raise salaries by 8% in line with inflation stalled, were certainly making themselves heard on Wednesday – chanting and singing waiata as Little celebrated the spending package.

Tom Lee/Stuff About 40 TEU members ambushed Minister Andrew Little at Waikato University today as he announced the final portion of a student mental health package.

TEU national president, Tina Smith, was helping her members demonstrate and appealed to the minister to speak with colleagues about funding increases for tertiary education.

“Tertiary education is an investment into the future of New Zealand, and the Minister is here because he knows health is really important.”

She implored the government to remember that good health starts with adequate conditions and pay.

“The working conditions of staff are the learning conditions of students. If you want to have students well looked after you have to look after the staff. You cannot talk about being mana enhancing to students without being mana enhancing to staff. That’s where it starts.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Georgie Dansey is Labour's candidate in the December 10 Hamilton West by-election. She later told Stuff she was “there in my capacity as an education sector union rep” (file).

University staff in attendance on Wednesday included allied staff like IT support, as well as academics and researchers.

Academic and union organiser Dr Tāwhanga Nopera said in order to move forward in the dispute “tripartite conversation with government”, will be needed.

Tom Lee/Stuff Dr Tauwhanga Nopera looks on as Minister Andrew Little speaks with university health staff.

Dr Nopera said university staff had relinquished pay increases during Covid after having been made aware of university finances.

“Basically, over the past couple of years staff have agreed with the vice-chancellor to work hard and forgo pay rises in the Covid environment with the understanding that when things calm down we’d be able to discuss our pay. Because of the rise of inflation staff have taken a huge pay cut in real terms.”

Minister Little said of his government’s response to the picket: “Well, we are continually increasing the funding for tertiary education, as we have for education. How that translates into pay for staff members is between them and their respective employers.”

Dansey later approached Stuff to say that she was: “there in my capacity as an education sector union rep”.