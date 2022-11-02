Gumboot Friday set to raise funds for free kids counselling

Mental health advocate Mike King brews a hazy pale ale which will be sold to raise money for charity I Am Hope.

People around the country are set to chuck on their gumboots and raise funds for a free counselling service for children and young people on Gumboot Friday.

Gumboot Friday is an initiative by mental health charity I Am Hope that provides under-25s with free counselling services.

Fundraisers will be organising local and regional events on Friday, November 4, with all proceeds going towards connecting kids with counsellors, but people can also donate directly to the cause by visiting the Gumboot Friday website.

According to Gumboot Friday, past fundraising has helped 9300 children access 20,481 counselling sessions.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Mental health advocate Mike King has criticised a lack of mental health support in the public health system.

On Tuesday, I Am Hope founding ambassador and mental health advocate Mike King criticised long waitlists and a lack of mental health support within the health system while speaking on The Rock.

“We can either sit around and we can whinge about it, or we can do one of two things about it. We can invest in our own system, which is Gumboot Friday, and if you can’t invest, stop being silent. You need to speak up about this,” King said.

“I hear parents all the time talking about their kids leaving their socks on the floor, dishes in the sink. There are hundreds of families out there that would give anything for their kids socks to be on the floor, to have dishes in the sink.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff People will be swapping their usual shoes for gumboots and raising funds for kids counselling services on Friday, November 4.

“The system is f..... up and no one is doing anything about it. We have to do [something].”

A 2020 survey by now-disestablished Te Hiringa Hauora (Health Promotion Agency) found that mental distress was highest among the 15 to 24-year-old age group, and that young people were more likely to report experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Mental health advocates have previously criticised a lack of access to mental health services. In October, Health NZ figures showed that the public health system was short of 643 mental health staff.

