Long-standing Hamilton bottle shop's loss of licence 'very rare' - lawyer

Smugglers Liquor Nawton has failed in its bid to have its licence renewed by the Hamilton District Licensing Committee.

A long-standing Hamilton liquor store has failed to get its licence renewed – a situation described as “very rare”.

Smugglers Liquor Nawton has been operating for more than a decade, and the knock-back was due to its “vulnerable and deprived” neighbourhood, employment record, and police and health concerns.

The Hamilton District Licensing Committee heard evidence of the relapse risk to nearby residents in alcohol and drug treatment, and that the store offered high-strength individual cans of alcohol at low prices.

The licence refusal comes amid national debate on bottle shop alcohol sales harm, but store operator Sushma Kansal of Aashi Ventures has not ruled out an appeal, saying “My lawyer will tell me what to do.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff West ward city councillor Sarah Thomson says the decision not to renew the licence of Smugglers Liquor Nawton sets an important national precedent.

She didn’t want to comment further but previously stressed her commitment to following liquor rules, that she understood her responsibilities and felt part of the community.

It’s unusual for renewals to be turned down, says lawyer Grant Hewison, the secretary of Communities Against Alcohol Harm.

“It’s very rare verging on it never happens,” said Hewison, who was involved in the Nawton case.

The licensing committee turned down Aashi Ventures’ licence bid, saying it was strongly opposed by police and health officials, and would go against relevant laws.

Kansal had “a lack of understanding about the vulnerable and highly deprived nature of the Nawton community and has been unable to see a link between some of the products she sells and the possibility of alcohol-related harm”, the committee said.

“Aashi Ventures continues to sell a number of high-alcohol single serve products, including Nitro, a range that includes a combination of an energy drink and a high alcohol content.”

It said Kansal did not have concerns about selling such products or the promotions from manufacturers of these drinks “clearly aimed at young people”.

“We have heard compelling evidence about the people living in proximity to the premises who have alcohol addictions and for whom these types of cheap high alcohol products would present significant risk of alcohol-related harm.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Smugglers Liquor Nawton’s operator isn’t ruling out an appeal, with Sushma Kansal of Aashi Ventures saying “My lawyer will tell me what to do”.

Aashi Ventues had also been in breach of “basic employment law requirements” at Nawton and Smugglers Liquor Willoughby for the past six years, the decision said.

The committee directed the current licence expire in January, allowing Aashi Ventures time to dispose of the business and current stock.

The Hamilton case follows another precedent-setting decision several years ago over a Tokoroa liquor store case with some similarities.

The Alcohol Regulatory and Licencing Authority determined the Two Brothers company was not suitable to hold an off-licence, said Hewison, of Communities Against Alcohol Harm.

A vulnerable surrounding community and employment issues were also raised in the Tokoroa case, he said.

Hewison, who acted for Hamilton city councillor Sarah Thomson​ in her objection to the Smugglers Liquor Nawton renewal, said the Hamilton and Tokoroa decisions jointly set an important precedent nationally.

“They're the only two liquor store outlets I am aware of that have been declined renewal on these grounds.”

Thomson felt the decision would give hope to worried communities nationally.

”It...provides a healthy precedent for other submitters approaching their district licensing committees,” she said, noting there can be a power imbalance between poorer communities and well-resourced stores.

She was looking at other Hamilton operators on “a case-by-case basis” when it came to future objections.

Thomson was recently involved in negotiations with a St Andrews store about restricting ads and single sales before a renewal application went ahead. She was also concerned about a possible renewal application from a currently closed store in Bader, an area with higher-than-average levels of alcohol-related harm.

SUPPLIED Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick speaks remotely to Hamilton city councillors earlier this year about her private member’s bill which aims to get rid of costly appeals to local booze rules (file).

The Hamilton ruling comes after this week’s Government announcement about better empowering communities to combat harmful outlets, a move seen by Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick as playing catch up to her private members bill to prevent alcohol harm.

Swarbrick agreed the Hamilton decision could help other concerned communities. ”All precedent that swings in favour of social equity is helpful.”

In May, Hamilton councillors unanimously backed her bill to end appeals against councils’ local alcohol policies (LAPs) controlling alcohol trading and to introduce other measures. Its first parliamentary reading is next week.

Hamilton’s notified LAP in 2016 was hampered by three appeals and abandoned in 2018 after the council spent more than $200,000.

But, in the past week, Justice Minister Kiri Allan announced that amendments to the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 will end LAP appeals. The Government is also looking to amend rules around objecting to new or renewed alcohol licence applications.

Swarbrick, however, said she would carry on with her bill as, for example, Labour had yet to be firm on strengthening marketing laws.