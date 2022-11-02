Key consenting milestone for Ōtaki to North of Levin highway

The new Ōtaki to North Levin highway should provide safer and more resilient State Highway 1 than the existing road, including this section south of Levin.

The Ōtaki to North of Levin new highway project has reached a key milestone with the project team lodging notices of requirement and resource consent applications.

It means a safer and more resilient State Highway 1 is a step closer. The Horowhenua project is part of the Government’s transformational New Zealand upgrade programme.

Following ministers’ approval, the project team on Tuesday lodged the notices of requirement and resource consent applications for the new highway and shared-use path with Horizons and Greater Wellington regional councils, and Horowhenua and Kāpiti Coast district councils.

If approved, these applications reflect the key environmental approvals required for the project to be built.

READ MORE:

* Final picking season for Noho Blueberry Farm in path of future highway

* Shannon business owners worry about 'catastrophic' impact of SH57 roadworks

* Councillor petitions NZTA to review planned roadworks restricting access to state highway



DAVID UNWIN For five years Chris Bly has lived with the the on-again, off-again threat of his land being partly taken to build the Ōtaki to north of Levin Expressway. (First published September 2022)

Waka Kotahi director of regional relationships Linda Stewart said it was a significant milestone for the project.

“This step provides more certainty for our landowners and community about where the new transport corridor will be and how it considers the environmental setting.

“This project is critical to significantly improve safety and resilience for those travelling throughout the Horowhenua district and lower North Island.”

“Waka Kotahi is developing the project together with our partners, Muaūpoko Tribal Authority and local hapū of Ngāti Raukawa in an innovative way to ensure we tread lightly on the whenua and create a positive, enduring legacy for the community.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Residents living alongside State Highway 1 at Kuku, in Horowhenua, talk about their response to road closures and queuing traffic, and their concern for the increasing number of serious crashes. (First published November, 2021)

Muaūpoko Tribal Authority chairman Tim Tukapua said this was the culmination of considerable mahi, tautoko and debate by many over recent years.

“We acknowledge that mahi as well as the inarguable need for improved safety, resilience and future-proofing of the road and roadsides in the corridor from Ōtaki to Taitoko and wider into the rohe,” he said.

“Alongside that is the imperative to protect, preserve and prioritise cultural, ecological, social and environmental values and taonga.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden is enthusiastic about the progress.

“In partnership with Waka Kotahi and Nga Hapū o Ngāti Raukawa we are committed to contributing the 700-year plus Muaūpoko perspective to inform and add value for our people and our community at every step.”

Representatives from Ngāti Raukawa hapū said the project provided a unique pathway for the eight Raukawa marae and 10 hapū and iwi to work with Muaūpokoand Waka Kotahi and share the opportunities and challenges the new highway presented.

“The shared collective vision and values for the environment and the community in terms of impact and opportunity are what drives the momentum and underpins the roading project for all of us,” the representatives said in a statement.

The highway team and Horowhenua District Council have been working closely together on the business case, design and development of the new highway and shared path, recognising the important role this infrastructure will have in the future social, economic and environmental prosperity of the district and the surrounding region.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Commuters on the Capital Connection from Levin into Wellington discuss the advantages and drawbacks of the daily train ride. (First published November 2020)

Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden was enthusiastic about the progress.

“Our community deserve the right to safer roads, resilient connectivity and surety around project delivery.

“We are grateful to our iwi partners and Waka Kotahi for their collaborative approach and persistent focus on achieving the right outcomes for our local community and the many Kiwi who will benefit from this much-needed investment in national infrastructure.”

The four councils’ regulatory arms will receive the notices of requirement and resource consent applications and will process these accordingly.

Waka Kotahi has been in touch with landowners directly affected by the proposed designation and will continue working with and supporting them throughout the process.